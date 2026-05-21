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Android 17 to Introduce 'Continue On' Feature That Lets Users Resume Apps Across Phones, Tablets

At launch, the Continue On feature will initially support transitions between smartphones and tablets.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 May 2026 11:05 IST
Android 17 to Introduce 'Continue On' Feature That Lets Users Resume Apps Across Phones, Tablets

Photo Credit: Google

The Continue On feature is designed to work bidirectionally

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Highlights
  • Google offered an overview of the Continue On feature
  • Google's Continue On update appears to be similar to Apple's Handoff
  • Continue On feature is designed to work bidirectionally
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Google recently concluded its I/O 2026 event in California, and the tech giant introduced a useful new feature for Android 17 called Continue On. The latest concept, which looks similar to Apple's Handoff, is designed to make it easier for users to switch tasks between Android devices. With Continue On, users can begin an app on one Android device and pick up where they left off on another. Google confirmed that initially, the feature will support mobile-to-tablet device transitions. Google has demonstrated the feature using the Google Docs app and Gmail app.

How Google's 'Continue on' Feature Works

In a developer blog post, Google offered an overview of the Continue On feature. The company describe it as a cross-device continuity tool arriving with Android 17 (API level 37). It is designed to let users start work in an app on one Android device and continue the same task on another device within their Android ecosystem.

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Google says the Continue On feature is designed to work bidirectionally, which means both supported Android devices can send and receive app activities. At launch, the feature will initially support transitions between smartphones and tablets. With this update, if a user is working in an app on their Android phone and later picks up their tablet, Android can automatically suggest the same app in the tablet's taskbar. Tapping the suggestion resumes the activity from where the user left off.

The company has shared a video demonstrating the Continue On feature using the Google Docs app. It shows a document being edited on an Android smartphone and then continued on an Android tablet connected to the same Google account. The prompt appears in the tablet taskbar.

In another video, the Continue On feature hands off the Android Gmail app from a phone to the Gmail Web on a tablet. It opens the same email thread. Google says apps can designate to launch the same native Android app if it is installed and available on the receiving device.

Google's Continue On update appears to be similar to Apple's Handoff. With Handoff, users can start a task on one Apple device and pick it up on another Apple device. Users have to sign in with the same Apple Account on all devices and turn on both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to use this facility.

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Further reading: Android 17, Continue On, Continue On Feature, Android 17 Features, Google
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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