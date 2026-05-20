Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 developer Warhorse Studios has confirmed it's working on two new projects, including a previously rumoured Middle-earth RPG. The Czech studio announced Wednesday it was developing an open-world Middle-earth RPG and a new Kingdom Come adventure.

The developer revealed its two projects in a social media post on Wednesday and said it would share more details about the games “when the time is right.” Earlier this year, Warhorse was rumoured to be working on an RPG based on JRR Tolkien's Middle-earth franchise. The studio's announcement suggests the game won't take place during the events of The Lord of the Rings and may explore a different time period in the fantasy setting.

Warhorse did not share any further information about the Middle-earth RPG, but said it would be as immersive as its previous games.

You might have heard the rumours, it's time to reveal what we are working on.



🗺️ An open world Middle-earth RPG.

⚔️ A new Kingdom Come adventure.



We're excited to tell you more when the time is right.#WarhorseStudios #Annoucement #lotr #KingdomComeDeliverance pic.twitter.com/Pcgf9SqW52 — Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) May 20, 2026

“Warhorse Studios is entering a new chapter. We are working on a new RPG set in Middle-earth,” the company said on its website. We have always been creating worlds full of stories that pull you in - and that's exactly the kind of Middle-earth we will one day show you. For now, a long journey lies ahead, and we can't wait to share more with you when the time is right.”

New Kingdom Come Game Announced

The studio's second project is a third Kingdom Come game, although it may not be a full sequel to KCD 2 or a mainline entry in the medieval RPG series, considering Warhorse's wording in the announcement. The studio said it was working on a “new Kingdom Come adventure,” which could mean a spinoff project set in the world of Kingdom Come Deliverance.

On its website, the studio said, “There's still more to come from the world of Kingdom Come: Deliverance.”

Details about the two projects, including a launch window, story, and setting, remain under wraps.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, a sequel to 2018's Kingdom Come: Deliverance, released last year across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X to critical acclaim. The RPG was nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2025. KCD 2 won best narrative at the BAFTA Games Awards 2026 earlier this year.