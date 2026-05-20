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Warhorse Studios Announces Open-World Middle-Earth RPG and New Kingdom Come Adventure

Warhorse Studios is the developer behind acclaimed RPGs Kingdom Come: Deliverance and its sequel, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 May 2026 10:47 IST
Warhorse Studios Announces Open-World Middle-Earth RPG and New Kingdom Come Adventure

Photo Credit: Warhorse Studios

A new Kingdom Come adventure is in the works, too, Warhorse said

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Highlights
  • Warhorse has not revealed release windows for the new projects
  • New Kingdom Come game could be a spinoff adventure
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 released in 2025
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Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 developer Warhorse Studios has confirmed it's working on two new projects, including a previously rumoured Middle-earth RPG. The Czech studio announced Wednesday it was developing an open-world Middle-earth RPG and a new Kingdom Come adventure.

The developer revealed its two projects in a social media post on Wednesday and said it would share more details about the games “when the time is right.” Earlier this year, Warhorse was rumoured to be working on an RPG based on JRR Tolkien's Middle-earth franchise. The studio's announcement suggests the game won't take place during the events of The Lord of the Rings and may explore a different time period in the fantasy setting.

Warhorse did not share any further information about the Middle-earth RPG, but said it would be as immersive as its previous games.

“Warhorse Studios is entering a new chapter. We are working on a new RPG set in Middle-earth,” the company said on its website. We have always been creating worlds full of stories that pull you in - and that's exactly the kind of Middle-earth we will one day show you. For now, a long journey lies ahead, and we can't wait to share more with you when the time is right.”

New Kingdom Come Game Announced

The studio's second project is a third Kingdom Come game, although it may not be a full sequel to KCD 2 or a mainline entry in the medieval RPG series, considering Warhorse's wording in the announcement. The studio said it was working on a “new Kingdom Come adventure,” which could mean a spinoff project set in the world of Kingdom Come Deliverance.

On its website, the studio said, “There's still more to come from the world of Kingdom Come: Deliverance.”

Details about the two projects, including a launch window, story, and setting, remain under wraps.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, a sequel to 2018's Kingdom Come: Deliverance, released last year across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X to critical acclaim. The RPG was nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2025. KCD 2 won best narrative at the BAFTA Games Awards 2026 earlier this year.

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Further reading: Warhorse Studios, Middle Earth, The Lord of the Rings, Kingdom Come, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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