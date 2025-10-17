Sandisk, with its latest Creator Phone SSD, is trying to solve one of the biggest issues that content creators and filmmakers face: on-device storage crunch. While portable SSD devices have always been in high demand, Sandisk has been addressing these issues with its entire range of Creator devices. The latest addition to this range is the Sandisk Creator Phone SSD, which brings MagSafe compatibility and is designed for content creators on the go. While it may initially appear to be a device designed for iPhone users only, it can attach effortlessly to any MagSafe-compatible smartphone. If you're someone who wants to turn your 128GB or 256GB smartphone into a 1TB or 2TB storage powerhouse, then this Sandisk Creator Phone SSD is for you. Read on.

Sandisk Creator Phone SSD Price in India

The Sandisk Creator Phone SSD is available in India in two storage options: 1TB, priced at Rs. 10,999, and 2TB, priced at Rs. 19,599. It is widely available through both offline and online retailers, such as Amazon.

It comes in a single colour option

To provide a simple context, Apple's iPhone 17 Pro is available at Rs. 134,900 for the base 256GB model. If you want to switch to a higher storage trim, you will have to shell out a flat Rs. 20,000 more, that means 512GB at Rs. 154,900 and 1TB at Rs. 174,900. However, if you're a creator, you can purchase the base 17 Pro and the 2TB Creator Phone SSD - all at under Rs. 154,900 - which, by the way, is the price of the 512GB storage model.

Sandisk Creator Phone SSD Review: Design, Build, and Durability

At just over 50 grams (54 to be precise) and 11mm thick, the Sandisk Creator Phone SSD can slip into your jeans pocket while you are out to shoot content. The best part is that when attached to your phone, this only adds a slight weight that is definitely manageable while video recording.

You can get the Sandisk Creator Phone SSD in 1TB and 2TB storage options

The overall design is compact, and the curved, rubberised edges are durable. Sandisk has smartly integrated a lanyard hoop on the Creator Phone SSD, allowing you to carry it as a smart accessory as well.

It gets USB Type-C with 3.2 Gen 2 support, which is impressive for a device that's designed for read and write performance. It also gets an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance. Sandisk also claims that the Creator Phone SSD gets a durable silicone shell, which is tested for up to a three-meter drop protection. However, it would have been better to see a MIL-STD protection on the body alongside a waterproof rating.

It supports up to 1000Mbps sequential read performance

The Creator Phone SSD features MagSafe support, allowing it to easily snap onto the back of a compatible smartphone for an instant mobile production rig. You also get a high-quality, ribbon-style USB cable, which is typically included with many SSD devices. I would have loved to see a braided USB cable, which would have been more convenient to use and more rugged for daily use. The Creator Phone SSD can be easily snapped onto the back of the smartphone and connected via the cable. Sandisk has given a thoughtful addition by including a Velcro strap on the cable, allowing you to hook both cables together when plugged into the phone easily. I would have loved to see a slightly longer cable to use with laptops.

It gets exFAT formatting

Overall, the Sandisk Creator Phone SSD is a well-built product, addressing the major concerns of content creators. The rubberised edges and overall shell are comfortable to hold.

There's also a magnetic ring in the retail box. You can stick the magnetic ring to the back of your laptop screen. This will help you switch effortlessly between shooting content on your MagSafe-compatible smartphone and editing content on your PC or Mac.

It weighs 54 grams

Sandisk Creator Phone SSD Review: Performance in the Real World

The Sandisk Creator Phone SSD is a no-nonsense device and does what it is intended for. With USB 3.2 Gen 2 support, it is claimed to get sequential read performance of up to 1000Mbps and write performance of up to 950Mbps. I tested the drive using Blackmagic Disk Speed Test, and the results were impressive, coming close to what Sandisk claims. It achieved a sequential read speed of 952.1 Mbps, while for sequential write, it achieved 928.9 Mbps. I also tested the Creator Phone SSD using AJA System Test Lite on a Mac, and it achieved read speeds of 942 Mbps and write speeds of up to 945 Mbps.

The Sandisk app is available on Android as well as iOS

For content creators, the best use case the Sandisk Creator Phone SSD brings is the support for direct-to-drive and enables ProRes video recording. How to do so? Go to your iPhone Settings > Camera > Formats and then enable the Apple ProRes toggle. To enable direct-to-drive, tap the "Enable record direct-to-drive" button that appears at the bottom of the iPhone screen, and the device enters OTG (USB on-the-go) mode. Once enabled, open the camera app and record stunning 4K video at 60fps in Apple ProRes directly to your drive. For the device to work optimally, you will need to download the SanDisk Memory Zone app on your iPhone or Android device.

The device comes with a five-year limited warranty, offering peace of mind. It is compatible with Windows 10 and later, macOS 14 and later, iOS 17 and later, iPadOS 17 and later, and Android 14 and later. The Sandisk Creator Phone SSD ships formatted in exFAT format to maximise support.

The product gets a five-year limited warranty

Sandisk Creator Phone SSD Review: Verdict

Who is it for, and what problem does it solve? Honestly, the SanDisk Creator Phone SSD is targeted towards content creators and individuals who incorporate videos into their daily workflow, including some video journalists. The convenience of MagSafe is worth every penny over other portable SSDs.

It offers flexibility and is a reliable option for handling high-quality videos. It resolves the storage crunch issue that's faced by many with limited storage on their device. The design is fantastic and caters to people on the go. It offers wider compatibility, working with Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows. Additionally, Sandisk is also giving a one-month Adobe Creative Cloud with the purchase of the Creator Phone SSD. For a starting price of Rs. 10,999, it is also reasonably priced.

Sandisk Creator Phone SSD Rating, Pros and Cons

Rating - 8/10

Pros

MagSafe Compatible

Allows ProRes video recording on iPhone

Fast transfer speeds

Gets IP65 rating

Sandisk offers a 5-year limited warranty

Cons