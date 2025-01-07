Technology News
English Edition
Oppo Reno 13F 5G, Reno 13F 4G Introduced Globally Alongside the Oppo Reno 13 5G, Reno 13 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 13F 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 January 2025 11:09 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 13F 5G comes in Graphite Grey, Luminous Blue and Plume Purple shades

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 13F 5G and Reno 13F 4G house a 5,800mAh battery each
  • The handsets support 45W wired SuperVOOC charging
  • The Oppo Reno 13F handsets ship with ColorOS 15
Oppo Reno 13 and the Reno 13 Pro handsets have been unveiled globally after being launched in China in November 2024. The global launch of the series is accompanied by two new devices, Oppo Reno 13F 5G and Reno 13F 4G. The Oppo Reno 13F variants are equipped with 50-megapixel triple rear camera units and 5,800mAh batteries with support for 45W wired SuperVOOC charging. They are claimed to meet IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Oppo Reno 13F 5G, Reno 13F 4G Availability, Colour Options

The Oppo Reno 13F 5G is listed in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB variants. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 13F 4G listing reveals that the phone will be available in 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB options.

Oppo has yet to announce the price details of the Oppo Reno 13 series handsets in global markets. However, it confirmed that the phones will gradually start rolling out in the APAC (Asia-Pacific) region. 

Both Oppo Reno 13F models are offered in Graphite Grey and Plume Purple colourways. The 5G variant comes in a third Luminous Blue shade, while the 4G version is offered in a Skyline Blue option.

oppo reno 13f 4g oppo inline Oppo Reno 13F 4G

Oppo Reno 13F 4G comes in Graphite Grey, Plume Purple and Skyline Blue shades
Photo Credit: Oppo

 

Notably, the Oppo Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro are scheduled to launch in India on January 9. There is no word yet from the company about the India availability of the Reno 13F handsets.

Oppo Reno 13F 5G, Reno 13F 4G Specifications, Features

The Oppo Reno 13F 5G and Reno 13F 4G sport 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits of peak brightness level, and AGC DT Star2 protection. The 5G variant is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The 4G version comes with a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset alongside 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Both phones ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

In the camera department, the Oppo Reno 13F 5G and Reno 13F 4G get a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide and 2-megapixel macro unit. The phones are equipped with a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. Both smartphones are claimed to meet IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo Reno 13F 5G and Reno 13F 4G house a 5,800mAh battery each with 45W wired SuperVOOC charging support. For security, they have in-display fingerprint sensors. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 13F 5G, Oppo Reno 13F 4G, Oppo Reno 13 5G, Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 13 5G series, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Dell Announces Unified Branding With a 3-Category Lineup at CES 2025; AI Pro Studio Unveiled
