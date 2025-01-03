Technology News
MSI Unveils 2025 Lineup of Monitors With Up to 600Hz Refresh Rate Ahead of CES 2025

MSI says its MPG 272URX QD-OLED monitor has been awarded with the CES 2025 Innovation Award.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 January 2025 12:48 IST
Photo Credit: MSI

MSI's 2025 lineup of monitors will be launched at CES 2025 in Las Vegas

Highlights
  • MSI MPG 272URX QD-OLED features a 27-inch 4K 240Hz screen
  • MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50 is said to be world’s first 27-inch 500Hz monitor
  • The monitors will be launched at CES 2025 next week
MSI has unveiled several new monitors with OLED and mini-LED screens and up to 600Hz refresh rates, the company announced on Thursday. Four monitors have been introduced which will be launched at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 which kicks off on January 7 in Las Vegas. One of the standouts is the MSI MPG 242R X60N Gaming Monitor which comes with a 600Hz refresh rate. All of the offerings come equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) features including AI Navigator which can analyse gaming setups to deliver maximum performance.

MSI Launches 2025 Monitors

MSI detailed its 2025 lineup of monitors in a newsroom post. As per the company, the MPG 272URX QD-OLED sports a 27-inch 4K 240Hz QD-OLED screen with a 240Hz refresh rate and DisplayPort 2.1a (UHBR20) connectivity. It has a five-layer tandem OLED panel featuring the EL Gen 3 technology which is claimed to improve efficiency by up to 30 percent.

The company says this monitor has won the CES 2025 Innovation Award. It offers 165 PPI pixel density and is Nvidia G-SYNC compatible.

Meanwhile, the MSI MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50 monitor has a 27-inch QHD 500Hz QD-OLED panel, which is claimed to be the world's first offering. It also comes with DisplayPort 2.1a and a 0.03ms GtG response time. The monitor has received VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 and VESA ClearMR 21000 certification.

Another offering is the MPG 322URX QD-OLED monitor. This model sports a 32-inch 4K 240Hz screen with DisplayPort 2.1a, 0.03ms GTG response time, and G-SYNC Compatible technology.

Finally, there's the MSI MPG 274URDFW E16M monitor with 1152-zone backlight technology. This is claimed to deliver more control over light and shadow for vibrant contrast. As per MSI, it features dual-mode technology which allows the user to switch between two resolutions — 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) at 160 Hz and 1080p Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) at 320 Hz. The monitor also has MSI AI Dual Mode which can automatically adapt the refresh rate when changing resolutions.

Shaurya Tomer
Realme 14 Pro Spotted on Geekbench; Likely to Get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

