Snapdragon X2 Elite Series Processors Announced With 45 TOPS AI Performance for Powering Windows PCs

The new Snapdragon X2 Elite platform comes with up to an 18-core configuration.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 September 2025 09:45 IST
Snapdragon X2 Elite Series Processors Announced With 45 TOPS AI Performance for Powering Windows PCs

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

The Snapdragon X chipset offers Wi-Fi 7 connectivity

Highlights
  • The lineup includes Snapdragon X2 Elite and X2 Elite Extreme chips
  • It delivers up to 80 TOPS of AI performance via the Hexagon NPU
  • PCs powered by these chips will launch in the first half of 2026
Snapdragon X2 Elite chipsets were announced by Qualcomm at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii on Wednesday. The latest lineup comprises two chip variants — Snapdragon X2 Elite and Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme, with both aimed at powering Windows-based PCs. As per the company, the new platform can deliver up to 80 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of AI performance. The Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme can power ultra-premium PCs, handling agentic AI experiences, data analytics, professional media editing, and scientific research.

Snapdragon X2 Elite Series Availability

As per Qualcomm, PCs powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset will be available in the market in the first half (H1) of 2026.

Snapdragon X2 Elite Series Specifications

At the Snapdragon Summit, Qualcomm said that the Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme chip comes with third-generation Qualcomm Oryon cores and delivers up to 75 percent faster CPU performance than its competitors at ISO power. The Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme also has a new Qualcomm Adreno GPU architecture. The company claims it offers 2.3 times better performance per watt and power efficiency over the previous-generation chipset.

The top-end variant of the new Snapdragon X2 Elite platform has an 18-core configuration, featuring 12 prime cores and six performance cores. The chipset has a maximum CPU clock speed of 5.0GHz, with a 53MB cache capacity, support for LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 80 TOPS of AI performance. The latter is enabled by Qualcomm Hexagon NPU on Copilot+ PCs, which is claimed to be up to 75 percent faster than the previous generation.

The new Snapdragon X2 Elite platform delivers up to 31 percent better performance at ISO power and consumes 43 percent less power than the preceding Snapdragon X Elite chip. There is support for faster memory as well, with up to 228GB per second of memory bandwidth.

Qualcomm says Snapdragon X2 Elite chips can support up to triple 5K resolution monitors, running at 60Hz. Further, it comes with DirectX 12.2.2 Ultimate. The chipset platform is designed for scaling form factors, which means it can be used across a range of laptops, 2-in-1 PCs, and devices with other form factors. For connectivity, the Snapdragon X2 Elite platform supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and 5G cellular.

Further reading: Snapdragon X2 Elite, Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme, Snapdragon Summit, Qualcomm, Snapdragon X Elite
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Qualcomm Unveils Flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip With 23 Percent Faster Performance, Agentic AI Support

