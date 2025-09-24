Technology News
CyberPowerPC India Unveils Experience Zone Focused on Gamers and Content Creators in Hyderabad

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 September 2025 17:23 IST
Photo Credit: CyberPowerPC

The company says the experience zone will let people experience the impact of a high-performance PC rig

Highlights
  • CyberPowerPC India partnered with Vishal Peripherals for this
  • Valorant and Call of Duty can be played at the experience zone
  • Creators can try out Adobe Premiere Pro and Blender
CyberPowerPC, a California-based PC maker, unveiled its first experience zone in India on Wednesday. The experience zone is aimed at letting visitors get “true hands-on time” testing high-performance PC rigs by the company, aimed at gamers and content creators. Located in Hyderabad, the centre was created as a result of an association between CyberPowerPC India and Vishal Peripherals. The experience zone will let visitors try out gaming titles, live content streaming setups, and video editing software to help them understand the impact of a high-performance system.

CyberPowerPC India's First Experience Zone Is Here

In a press release, the PC maker announced the launch of its first-ever experience zone. The centre is located in a Vishal Peripherals outlet in Hyderabad, and is said to be a “free, open-to-all hub where gamers, streamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts” can spend time trying out the capabilities of the top-end hardware.

CyberPowerPC maintains that the experience zone is unlike retail outlets, where users can check out devices in a controlled setting and with limited options. Instead, the centre is said to help enthusiasts and those curious about PC rigs experience the real-life impact of these systems on improving reaction times while playing online games, speeding up video rendering, and enhancing stream quality. Visitors will also be able to test AI-assisted tasks, according to the press release.

“Our goal is to let gamers, streamers, and creators walk in, try our machines, and truly feel the difference that the right CPU, GPU, memory, and cooling can make, whether in reaction time, stream quality, or a render queue,” said Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer, CyberPowerPC India.

CyberPowerPC India said that the PC rigs are divided into creator and gaming setups. The gaming PCs will offer AAA titles such as Valorant, Counter-Strike, Call of Duty, EA FC, Need for Speed, Grand Theft Auto, and Microsoft Flight Simulator. The creator rigs will let enthusiasts access software such as Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, Illustrator, Blender, and SketchUp.

Apart from this, the PC maker and Vishal Peripherals will together host a calendar of on-ground activities at the experience zone as well. Some of these activities include community gaming tournaments and flight simulator sessions.

