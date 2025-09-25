Technology News
Xiaomi Pad Mini Launched With Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 7,500mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Pad Mini was launched on September 24, during the company’s September 2025 launch event.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 September 2025 10:24 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Pad Mini is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Pad Mini is offered in two colourways
  • Xiaomi Pad Mini features up to 12GB of RAM
  • It is available in two RAM and storage options
Xiaomi Pad Mini, the Chinese tech giant's latest compact tablet, was launched on Wednesday during the company's September 2025 launch event. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro, Xiaomi 15T, and Xiaomi 15T Pro were also unveiled alongside the Xiaomi Pad Mini. The new tablet sports an 8.8-inch display, and it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chip, coupled with a 7,500mAh battery. The company will offer the Xiaomi Pad Mini in two storage options and two colourways.

Xiaomi Pad Mini Price, Availability

Pricing for the Xiaomi Pad Mini starts at $429 (about Rs. 37,000) for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The company will also offer the new tablet with a 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. However, the price of the top-of-the-line variant has yet to be revealed.

The tablet will be available in Purple and Gray colourways. Customers can also purchase the Xiaomi Focus Pen or the Redmi Smart Pen stylus, and the Xiaomi Pad Mini Cover with the tablet.

Xiaomi Pad Mini Specifications

The Xiaomi Pad Mini runs on an unspecified version of HyperOS, and supports the recently unveiled artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools, included with Xiaomi's HyperAI. It sports an 8.8-inch 3K (3,008×1,880 pixels) display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, 403ppi pixel density, 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, and 600 nits of typical peak brightness. The firm says that the display has Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, and Circadian Friendly certifications from TÜV Rheinland.

A 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset with an Immortalis-G925 MC12 GPU powers the new Xiaomi Pad Mini. It features up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The list of AI-enabled tools includes AI Writing, AI Speech Recognition, AI Interpreter, AI Art, AI Calculator, Google Gemini, and Circle to Search with Google.

For optics, it carries a single rear camera unit with a 13-megapixel 1/3.06-inch sensor with f/2.2 aperture. It is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps and 1080p videos at 30fps. On the front, the tablet features an 8-megapixel selfie camera, comprising a 1/4-inch sensor and f/2.28 aperture. The Xiaomi Pad Mini is equipped with a dual-stereo setup with Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos support.

The Xiaomi Pad Mini packs a 7,500mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging and up to 18W wired reverse charging support. It also features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support. It measures 205.13×132.03×6.46mm in dimensions, and weighs about 326g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 8.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 3,008x1,880 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7,500mAh
Dhruv Raghav
Snapdragon X2 Elite Series Processors Announced With 45 TOPS AI Performance for Powering Windows PCs
