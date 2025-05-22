Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) Review: Power-Packed Performance in Compact Size

The ROG Zephyrus series from Asus has always been special. In most cases, gaming laptops do come with state-of-the-art features and specifications. Still, they are usually quite bulky and heavy to carry around. And the Zephyrus series does solve this problem. The laptops broke the stereotypes with a sleek and lightweight design while still packing a powerful performance. The company is back with the 2025 iteration of the Zephyrus series with the launch of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and Zephyrus G16.

While the G16 does come with its own set of perks, the ROG Zephyrus G14 packs a compact design and powerful internals. The gaming laptop from Asus comes with a hefty price of Rs. 2,79,990. That said, does it make any sense to go for this gaming machine in 2025? Let's find out in this review.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Laptop Design: Sturdy and Colourful

Dimension - 311 x 220 x 18.3mm

Weight - 1.57kg

Colours - Eclipse Grey

Asus Zephyrus G14 (2025) offers a design similar to that of the previous generation model. But that's the beauty of this laptop. The design is fairly minimalistic at first glance and screams sturdy build the moment you start using it. The dark grey colour option is both elegant and minimal. At the same time, the aluminium-alloy chassis adds a premium touch as well. Given the price tag, you will be satisfied with the design and build quality of the laptop.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 comes loaded with an aluminum chassis that offers sturdy look and feel.

The lid also comes with the iconic Slash Lighting, a diagonal array of light on the lid. This is again similar to the previous year's model, and functionality largely remains the same. You can customise the lighting patterns and animations through the Armoury Crate application, but that's it. If you are someone who loves to have more complicated patterns or images, then this year's Strix Scar series could be better suited for you, as it comes with the AniMe Matrix lid.

Once you open the lid, you will be greeted with a large keyboard and trackpad, along with hotkeys at the top. The whole body is based on metal, so there is little to no flex on the keyboard and lid. The hinge also feels sturdy, though it only goes back to 130 degrees, which is a bit limiting.

The laptop comes loaded with ample amount of connectivity ports to get things done.

As far as IO ports are concerned, the brand has done a fairly good job providing almost all the necessary ports. You get a 3.5mm audio jack, one USB 4 Type-C port, one USB Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0 FRL port, and a charging port. On the right, you will be greeted with one USB 3.2 Gen USB Type-C port, one USB Type-A port, and a microSD card reader. I liked that the company has kept the Type-C and Type-A ports on both sides, making it easier to access.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Display: Smooth and Vibrant

Display - 14-inch ROG Nebula OLED screen

Resolution - 3K (1800x2880 pixels)

Refresh Rate - 120Hz G-SYNC

Asus has added its tried and tested Nebula display to the ROG Zephyrus G14. The laptop comes loaded with a 3K OLED panel that offers a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, factory-calibrated with a Delta E < 1, HDR, Dolby Vision, and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus + MUX Switch. The display is probably almost similar to last year's model. The Nebula display provides a good experience during my testing with punchy colours, deep blacks, and excellent contrasts.

The laptop comes equipped with a 14-inch 3K OLED display that offers 120Hz screen refresh rate.

The display also supports HDR and Dolby Vision, meaning that you can enjoy high-quality content on Netflix and YouTube. I love to watch anime series in my free time, and I must say, I really enjoyed watching content on this laptop. While watching Re: ZERO - Starting Life in Another World, the colours came out to be perfect, while the deep blacks in the darker scenes were handled nicely.

Moreover, while playing Doom: The Dark Ages, I noticed the colours were accurate, and the high screen refresh rate made the gameplay experience even smoother. That said, the laptop also comes with a 500nits of peak brightness, which is enough for indoor use. However, if you are using the machine outdoors in a cafe or airport, you will face glare due to its glossy display.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Keyboard, Touchpad, Speakers, and Webcam

Keyboard - Backlit keyboard

Webcam - 1080p IR camera

Speakers - Four Speakers with Smart Amp Technology + Dolby Atmos

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 features the same backlit keyboard, which was there in the 2024 iteration. However, this is not necessarily a bad thing, as the keyboard is still one of the most comfortable ones when it comes to typing. I love using the keyboard as it provides the right amount of key travel and a slightly cushiony feel, making it easier for longer typing sessions.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 features a single-zone RGB backlit keyboard that offers a comfortable typing experience.

It also comes with RGB backlit LEDs, which are bright enough and customisable through the Armoury Crate application. You can select different animations for the backlit, which is a good thing. More importantly, you also get customisable four hotkeys, which you can configure according to your preference.

The touchpad is fairly large and offers a smooth experience. There is no wobble during the scrolling experience. You get multi-touch gesture support, but I would have really liked the company to give its edge gestures, which are also present in the usual Zenbook series, to further elevate the experience.

The device also packs a 1080p IR camera that supports Windows Hello feature.

In terms of security, you get an IR-based camera for Windows Hello support, which works fine, even when the lights are dim. The 1080p camera is also decent for video calls, though there is no physical shutter.

Coming to the speakers, I am quite surprised Asus has managed to improve the performance while retaining the compact size. The four-speaker setup (dual force woofer) is loud and offers good details even at high volumes. So, whether you are playing a game or watching a movie/series, you will enjoy the audio coming from the laptop.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Software: Smart Connect Works Well

Operating System - Windows 11 Home

Other Features - MyAsus, Armoury Crate

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 runs the Windows 11 operating system. This is a CoPilot+ PC, meaning you can use all the AI features available from Microsoft on this device. The dedicated NPU that comes with the AMD XDNA NPU is also present, which can provide 50 TOPS with this gaming laptop.

Moving on, the app that you should be focusing on is the Armoury Crate application. It is a one-stop destination for customising the settings of this gaming laptop. And the interface is quite simple to use. The app has different sections through which you can change the patterns of Slash Lighting, change RGB patterns, customise the performance of the laptop, and more. You can also customise the profile. Asus gives you four different power profiles: Silent, Performance, Turbo, and Manual. These profiles can be used to customise the power settings and fan speeds.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Performance: Reliable for Daily Usage

Chipset - AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Processor

RAM - 32GB LPDDR5X-8000

ROM - 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

GPU - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070Ti (12GB GDDR7)

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor that offers up to 5.1GHz of boost frequency, 12 cores, 24 threads, and 36MB cache. It also comes loaded with AMD XDNA NPU that delivers 50 TOPS performance for AI-related tasks. Moreover, the gaming laptop is also loaded with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070Ti graphics with 85W + 25W TGP and 12GB GDDR7 RAM. It is equipped with 32GB of LPDDR5X 8000 RAM and 2TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage. Although the RAM is soldered, you get an expansion slot for storage.

Talking about the performance, you get the best possible combination at this price point. The flagship AMD processor, which is mated with the latest RTX graphics card, handles almost all the tasks you throw at it. Whether it be for office purposes or gaming, this is a versatile machine that gives the best of both worlds.

Benchmark Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) Cinebench R23 Single Core 1597 Cinebench R23 Multi Core 21847 Geekbench 6 Single Core 2877 Geekbench 6 Multi Core 15540 Geekbench AI (Quantized) 7506 PC Mark 10 8504 3DMark Night Raid 63163 3DMark CPU Profile 9764 3DMark Steel Nomad Light 16005 3DMark Steel Nomad 3438 3DMark Port Royal 9315 CrystalDiskMark 5279.99 MB/s (Read)/ 4795.36 MB/s (Write)

The daily performance is snappy and can also handle the load during multitasking. I opened around 40 Chrome tabs, played a video in the background, and played Shadow of the Tomb Raider. And the laptop glided through these intense tasks with no real slowdown.

The gaming laptop comes equipped with a powerful performance in this price segment.

Interestingly, when you set it to the highest performance mode (GPU to Ultimate and power profile to Turbo), you can then unlock most of the power of the gaming laptop. I played Doom: The Dark Ages on this machine, and it went smoothly while giving 60FPS with DLSS off. With DLSS 4.0 on, I comfortably got around 120 FPS. During Shadow of the Tomb Raider (preset at the highest setting, no ray tracing), it comfortably ran around 118fps. Even with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, I got close to 70fps with the ray-tracing Ultra preset and DLSS 3.5.

That said, most of the popular AAA games ran smoothly on this gaming laptop. And if you want better frame rates, then activating DLSS 4.0 with multi-frame generation can undoubtedly make a huge difference.

Coming to the thermals, since it is a compact machine, you should expect the temperature to increase. The brand has added a slightly better cooling system to the Zephyrus G14. However, it still gets hot during gameplay, which can sometimes result in throttling. This is especially true when you keep the device flat on the surface. However, keeping it at an inclined angle surely helps with heat management. Another downside I noticed was that the fan gets loud when you play games for a longer session.

That said, my unit also came up with a fault, which prevented the device from coming out of sleep. This was problematic at first, as I had to force restart the device every time it went to sleep. However, disabling the Sleep option solved this issue. I also reached out to the Asus team to understand this issue, and they added that it is a Windows bug, which should be resolved with an upcoming update.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Laptop Battery: Average

Battery Capacity - 73Wh Lithium Polymer (Typical)

Fast Charging - 200W Adapter

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 comes loaded with a 73Wh battery, and the company ships a 200W fast charger. It also comes with 100W PD charging support, which is a good addition. That said, all such high performance does take a toll on the battery life. With the Silent mode, you can comfortably get around 5 hours of battery backup, while with some heavy multitasking, it drops to 3 to 4 hours. Moreover, if you set the device to Performance mode and play some games, you will get roughly 50 to 60 minutes of battery backup. The results are not that impressive.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Laptop Verdict

The 2025 iteration of the Zephyrus G14 does bring some interesting and useful upgrades to the table. The device is future-proof with the kind of specifications it offers. And it is not just your usual gaming laptop but a hybrid one. You can live a dual life—office work during the day and gaming at night—without much hassle with this laptop. The minimalistic design does not scream gamer vibes, which most gaming laptops do.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 offers good performance, while retaining the compact form factor.

The display is sharp and one of the best from the brand. The gaming performance is up to par, and you can play most of the AAA titles on this machine. However, it sure comes with some limitations, with the compact size and heat management being one of those. Moreover, the battery is not that great, but it's doable most of the time. That said, if you are looking for a portable gaming laptop that handles most tasks and high-end gaming, then you can definitely consider the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.