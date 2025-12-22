Technology News
Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G India Launch Date Announced; Teaser Confirms 12,000mAh Battery

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G will be available for purchase in India via the Xiaomi India online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 December 2025 15:37 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Pad 2 Pro (pictured) features a single camera unit on the back

Highlights
  • Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G is teased to feature a 12.1-inch display
  • Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G was launched earlier in select global markets
  • The company has yet to reveal the pricing
Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G will launch in India in the first week of January 2026, the Chinese smartphone maker announced on Monday. This comes shortly after the tech firm teased the tablet's launch in India. Additionally, the company has teased the battery capacity and the display size of the upcoming Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G. It is confirmed to be available in the country via the company's website. The tablet was recently unveiled in select European countries with similar specifications and features.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Will Launch in India on January 6

The dedicated microsite for the upcoming Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G has been updated to reveal that the tablet will be launched in India by the Xiaomi sub-brand on January 6, 2026. Additionally, the tech firm has confirmed that it will equip its soon-to-be-unveiled Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G with a 12,000mAh battery. Citing a market research firm's data, the company claims that this is the “world's largest battery” to feature on a tablet with a 12.1-inch display.

Redmi recently teased the launch of the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G in India, while confirming that it will be available for purchase in the country via the Xiaomi India online store. The company has also confirmed that it will be revealing more details about the tablet in the coming days.

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G was launched in select global markets at a starting price of EUR 379.9 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and is offered in Lavender Purple, Silver, and Graphite Gray colourways. It sports a 12.1-inch display with a 2.5K (2,560x1,600 pixels) resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and up to 500 nits of peak brightness.

In Europe, Qualcomm's octa core 7s Gen 4 chipset powered the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G. The tablet also features an Adreno 810 GPU and 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It also gets 128GB of UFS 2.2 built-in storage, which can be expanded by up to 2TB via a MicroSD card.

Its quad-speaker setup features Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, and 300 percent audio boost support. For optics, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G is equipped with a single 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It supports 33W wired fast charging and 27W reverse charging, too.

Comments

Further reading: Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G, Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G India Launch, Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Specifications, Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Features, Redmi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
