Apple's iOS 19 Update for iPhone to Reportedly See a Staggered Feature Rollout Like iOS 18

A smarter Siri powered by more advanced LLMs could be part of iOS 19.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 November 2024 10:56 IST
Apple's iOS 19 Update for iPhone to Reportedly See a Staggered Feature Rollout Like iOS 18

Photo Credit: Apple

iOS 19 update is expected to be previewed at WWDC next year as the successor to iOS 18

Highlights
  • iOS 19 is expected to roll out alongside iPhone 17 series next year
  • The update is initially reported to only carry a handful of new features
  • iOS 19.4 will be released for iPhone in Spring 2026
iOS 19 is expected to be in development as the next operating system (OS) update for iPhone. The successor to iOS 18 is expected to be previewed next year in the summer and debut in September, alongside the purported iPhone 17 series. However, a new report suggests iOS 19 will initially carry only some of the new features that are said to be in development and some of them may be postponed for release at a later date.

iOS 19 Features Release Date

In the latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman highlighted that Apple is said to have postponed a “larger-than-usual” number of iOS 19 features till Spring 2026. The update is expected to be previewed at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in the summer of 2025, with a release slated alongside the new iPhone models in the Fall, However, a lot of the rumoured features will reportedly not arrive until the iOS 19.4 update.

This timeline of Apple's next big update is similar to iOS 18. Although it was rolled out in September, the update did not initially feature Apple Intelligence — the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features that it previewed at WWDC 2024. Apple released the first batch of AI features with the iOS 18.1 update in October and not all of them have made it to the release stage yet. Image Playground, Genmoji, and ChatGPT integration in Siri are some of the features that are still only accessible via the iOS 18.2 beta updates.

Another key feature of iOS 18 is a smarter Siri powered by Apple Intelligence. It is reportedly expected to arrive next year with the iOS 18.3 update. However, iOS 19 could take it a step further by introducing a major overhaul for its voice assistant, making it more conversational. Apple is reportedly planning to leverage more advanced proprietary large language models (LLMs), giving it abilities such as generating text, holding back and forth conversations, “more sophisticated requests in a quicker fashion”. This capability is rumoured to be just one of the many that may arrive with the iOS 19.4 update in 2026.

Further reading: iOS 19, iOS 18, IPhone, iPhone Update, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple's iOS 19 Update for iPhone to Reportedly See a Staggered Feature Rollout Like iOS 18
