iOS 19 is expected to be in development as the next operating system (OS) update for iPhone. The successor to iOS 18 is expected to be previewed next year in the summer and debut in September, alongside the purported iPhone 17 series. However, a new report suggests iOS 19 will initially carry only some of the new features that are said to be in development and some of them may be postponed for release at a later date.

In the latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman highlighted that Apple is said to have postponed a “larger-than-usual” number of iOS 19 features till Spring 2026. The update is expected to be previewed at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in the summer of 2025, with a release slated alongside the new iPhone models in the Fall, However, a lot of the rumoured features will reportedly not arrive until the iOS 19.4 update.

This timeline of Apple's next big update is similar to iOS 18. Although it was rolled out in September, the update did not initially feature Apple Intelligence — the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features that it previewed at WWDC 2024. Apple released the first batch of AI features with the iOS 18.1 update in October and not all of them have made it to the release stage yet. Image Playground, Genmoji, and ChatGPT integration in Siri are some of the features that are still only accessible via the iOS 18.2 beta updates.

Another key feature of iOS 18 is a smarter Siri powered by Apple Intelligence. It is reportedly expected to arrive next year with the iOS 18.3 update. However, iOS 19 could take it a step further by introducing a major overhaul for its voice assistant, making it more conversational. Apple is reportedly planning to leverage more advanced proprietary large language models (LLMs), giving it abilities such as generating text, holding back and forth conversations, “more sophisticated requests in a quicker fashion”. This capability is rumoured to be just one of the many that may arrive with the iOS 19.4 update in 2026.