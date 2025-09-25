Technology News
English Edition
Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 Wireless Keyboard With LightCharge Technology Launched: Price, Features

Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 wireless keyboard is claimed to last for up to four months on a single full charge.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 September 2025 11:18 IST
Photo Credit: Logitech

Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 wireless keyboard weighs 700g

Highlights
  • Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ has a full-size layout
  • It can be recharged using any light source
  • It is compatible with Logitech Flow when paired with a supported mouse
Logitech has launched the Signature Slim Solar+ K980 wireless keyboard in select global markets. It is powered by the Logi LightCharge technology, which is said to use any light source to power up and is claimed to last for up to four months in darkness on a full charge. It supports smart shortcuts, AI-powered customisation, and is compatible with PCs, tablets, and mobile devices, offering multi-OS compatibility and Easy-Switch keys for up to three devices. The company has not yet confirmed its availability in India.

Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 Price, Availability

Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 keyboard is priced at $99.99 (roughly Rs. 8,900) for the universal compatibility and Mac variants, and $109.99 (roughly Rs. 9,700) for the business variant. It will be available globally starting September 24, on the official Logitech website and through authorised resellers. 

Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 Features, Specifications

The Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 features the company's Logi LightCharge technology. This system integrates a light-harvesting strip, a long-life battery claimed to last up to 10 years, and an energy-saving design for dependable, wire-free use.

On a single charge, Logitech says that the Signature Slim Solar+ K980 can offer up to four months of battery life. It features a sleek, low-profile design and is equipped with Scissor-switch keys, as well as a full-size layout with a numeric keypad.

With its multi-OS layout and Easy-Switch keys, the Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 allows users to type across up to three devices, including a computer, laptop, tablet, or phone. The Logi Options+ app adds further customisation, allowing Smart Actions for task automation and an AI Launch Key for instant access to tools like Copilot, Gemini, or ChatGPT.

The Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 keyboard features a fully customisable row of F-keys and an on/off power switch. It is compatible with Logitech Flow when paired with a supported mouse. The keyboard supports Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity, measures 142.9×430.8×20.2mm in size and weighs 700g.

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 Series With 4K Displays, 144Hz Refresh Rate Launched in Three Sizes
Marvel's Wolverine Gets Visceral Gameplay Trailer at State of Play, Sets Fall 2026 Launch Window
