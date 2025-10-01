Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Sale 2025: The Ultimate Deals on Wireless Mice From Logitech, HP, Dell and More Brands

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is offering a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Bank credit and debit cards.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 October 2025 18:51 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: The Ultimate Deals on Wireless Mice From Logitech, HP, Dell and More Brands

Photo Credit: Logitech

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 brings discounts on the Logitech M196 wireless mouse (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will offer a 10 percent discount
  • Customers can save up to Rs. 5,000 during the sale event
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will list 100 top deals
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival, which is in its second week, could be live till the third week of October. As long as the sale event is live, you can grab the best deals on various electronics, like phones, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, home appliances, washing machines, refrigerators, PCs, and laptops. However, the discounts are not limited to bigger gadgets. Many PC peripherals, such as wireless and wired mice, microphones, keyboards, Bluetooth speakers, and storage devices, are also available at relatively low prices during the ongoing sale event.

The US-based tech giant is offering wireless mice at relatively low prices during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. The sale event usually goes live during the festive season and can be live till Diwali and other major festivals in India. The company has slashed prices on wireless mice by up to Rs. 1,000, allowing you to save as much as possible.

Additionally, you can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on SBI Bank credit card non-EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5,000. There are also cashback offers, exchange bonuses, interest-free EMI options, and bank discounts that you can avail.

Here's a list of the best deals on wireless mice from different brands like Logitech, Dell, HP, Portronics, Zebronics, and more, belonging to various price ranges, that you can get till the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is live.

The prices mentioned below do not include bank discounts, cashback offers, and exchange bonuses that customers can redeem for themselves to get the most for their money. This list might help you make up your mind about your next wireless mouse.

We have also listed the best deals on AI productivity laptops from Asus, Acer, and Lenovo, multiple 65-inch large-screen smart TVs from Sony, Samsung, and Hisense, and Bluetooth and wired party speakers from Portronics, Boat, and Sony, that you can check out before the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 ends.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Offers on Wireless Mouse

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Logitech M196 Rs. 1,125 Rs. 790 Buy Now
Zebronics Blanc Slim Rs. 799 Rs. 299 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 23 Rs. 599 Rs. 264 Buy Now
Logitech M186 Rs. 1,195 Rs. 399 Buy Now
Portronics Toad One Rs. 1,499 Rs. 499 Buy Now
HP M190 Rs. 999 Rs. 399 Buy Now
Logitech M235 Rs. 1,135 Rs. 599 Buy Now
Dell WM118 Rs. 1,299 Rs. 569 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Sale, Amazon offers, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Logitech, HP, Dell, Portronics
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Tata Communications Partners BSNL to Offer eSIM Services Across India
Halo Studios to Host a "Deep Dive" on Halo Games in Development This Month

Related Stories

Amazon Sale 2025: The Ultimate Deals on Wireless Mice From Logitech, HP, Dell and More Brands
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 5G Price Leaked Ahead of Global Launch
  2. Madharaasi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch To Stream Sivakarthikeyan's Online
  3. Vivo V60e Will Launch in India on This Date
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Review: The No-Nonsense Smartwatch
  5. Realme 15x 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  6. Nothing OS 4.0 With New Features Is Available for These Nothing Phones
  7. iQOO 15 Confirmed to Launch With This Useful Charging Upgrade
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design Renders Tease a Hybrid Camera Module
#Latest Stories
  1. Halo Studios to Host a "Deep Dive" on Halo Games in Development This Month
  2. Tata Communications Partners BSNL to Offer eSIM Services Across India
  3. Turkey Said to Consider Granting Authorities Power to Freeze Crypto Accounts Under New AML Rules
  4. iQOO 15 Confirmed to Support Wireless Charging; Might Be More Expensive Than the iQOO 13 at Launch
  5. Motorola Edge 70 5G Price Leaked Ahead of Launch; Could Arrive in Three Colourways
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26+ Launch Back on Track Due to Poor Sales of Galaxy S25 Edge: Report
  7. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Portable Projectors Under Rs. 30,000
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Will Reportedly Feature 2nm Exynos 2600 SoC; Tipster Leaks Camera Specifications
  9. Vivo V60e India Launch Date Announced: Check Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Bitcoin Holds Firm as Crypto Traders Look to Seasonal ‘Uptober’ Rally
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »