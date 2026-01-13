The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is rumoured to be in development as the successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which was launched in August 2025. While the handset is expected to come with several upgrades, including the new Exynos 2600 chip, it may not receive any meaningful camera improvements. According to a report, the purported handset will feature similar camera specifications as the current model, including the ultra-wide-angle and selfie shooters.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Camera Specifications

According to a report by Dutch publication Galaxy Club, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 may stick to the familiar camera setup rather than introduce major upgrades. It is expected to feature a dual rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The purported handset may carry a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the main screen.

The leaked specifications are identical to the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which also has a 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 10-megapixel selfie shooter housed inside a hole-punch cutout.

Due to this conservative approach, the purported handset could evade the recent price hikes that have impacted the entire smartphone industry. Per previous reports, Samsung has decided against raising the prices of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Flip 8, as well as the Galaxy S26 series. The company reportedly aims to simultaneously protect its market share and profitability by defending the sales volume.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is rumoured to be powered by Samsung's new Exynos 2600 chipset. This is in line with the brand's recent trends. Samsung typically uses Qualcomm chips in its flagship Galaxy S-series handsets, while its clamshell-style foldable uses a proprietary chipset.

The last Galaxy Z Flip model to use a Snapdragon processor was the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which was powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. In subsequent iterations, the tech conglomerate switched to its proprietary Exynos chips, with the latest Galaxy Z Flip 7 featuring an Exynos 2500 processor.

Apart from this, the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 could also be about 38g lighter than its predecessor, tipping the scales at 150g. Reports suggest that the clamshell-style foldable is expected to be unveiled in July 2026, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8.