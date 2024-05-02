The Amazon Great Summer sale will start from May 02, 2024
The sale brings plethora of offers on smartphones from popular brands
Check out all the major deals from popular smartphones makers
Amazon is holding its biggest sale for this month. The Great Summer Sale 2024 from the e-commerce platform brings some exclusive discounts and offers on various categories. The sale starts on May 2nd at midnight for Prime members, while it is from May 02, 2024, at noon for non-Prime members. This also makes the right time to upgrade your smartphone as the e-commerce giant is offering some lucrative deals on various smartphones from renowned brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and more. However, scanning for the best mobile deals can be a difficult task. This is why we have come up with this article to help you find the best deals on mobiles during the Amazon Great Summer sale. So, without further ado, let's get started.
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Bank Offers and Discounts on Mobiles
Amazon offers interesting offers and discounts during the Great Summer Sale 2024. To start with, customers can get up to 35 percent off on smartphones along with offers worth Rs 45,000 with the exchange. Moreover, one can also get no-cost EMIs on a wide range of smartphones starting at Rs 1,499 per month. Users can also avail up to Rs 60,000 credit with the Amazon Pay Later facility. Coming to bank offers, one can avail 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard credit/debit cards and EMI transactions.