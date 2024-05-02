Amazon is holding its biggest sale for this month. The Great Summer Sale 2024 from the e-commerce platform brings some exclusive discounts and offers on various categories. The sale starts on May 2nd at midnight for Prime members, while it is from May 02, 2024, at noon for non-Prime members. This also makes the right time to upgrade your smartphone as the e-commerce giant is offering some lucrative deals on various smartphones from renowned brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and more. However, scanning for the best mobile deals can be a difficult task. This is why we have come up with this article to help you find the best deals on mobiles during the Amazon Great Summer sale. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Bank Offers and Discounts on Mobiles

Amazon offers interesting offers and discounts during the Great Summer Sale 2024. To start with, customers can get up to 35 percent off on smartphones along with offers worth Rs 45,000 with the exchange. Moreover, one can also get no-cost EMIs on a wide range of smartphones starting at Rs 1,499 per month. Users can also avail up to Rs 60,000 credit with the Amazon Pay Later facility. Coming to bank offers, one can avail 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard credit/debit cards and EMI transactions.

Best Deals on Samsung Mobiles

Best Deals on Apple Mobiles

S.no Product Name Launch Price Deal Price Buy Now Link 1 iPhone 13 Rs 59,900 Rs 47,499 Buy Now 2 iPhone 15 Pro Rs 1,27,900 Rs 1,26,900

Best Deals on OnePlus Mobiles

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link 1 OnePlus Nord CE4 Rs 24,999 Rs 22,999 Buy Now 2 OnePlus 11R 5G Rs 35,999 Rs 28,999 Buy Now 3 OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Rs 21,499 Rs 19,499 Buy Now 4 OnePlus 12 Rs 64,999 Rs 62,999 Buy Now 5 OnePlus Nord 3 Rs 33,999 Rs 26,999 Buy Now 6 OnePlus 11 5G Rs 56,999 Rs 42,999 Buy Now 7 OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Rs 17,999 Rs 16,249 Buy Now

Best Deals on Xiaomi Mobiles

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link 1 Redmi 13C 5G Rs 13,999 Rs 9,499 Buy Now 2 Redmi 12 5G Rs 15,999 Rs 9,999 Buy Now 3 Redmi 13C 4G Rs 11,999 Rs 7,699 Buy Now 4 Redmi A3 Rs 9,999 Rs 6,999 Buy Now 5 Redmi Note 13 5G Rs 20,999 Rs 15,499 Buy Now 6 Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Rs 28,999 Rs 21,999 Buy Now 7 Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus Rs 33,999 Rs 27,999 Buy Now 8 Xiaomi 14 Rs 79,999 Rs 64,999 Buy Now

Best Deals on Poco Mobiles

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link 1 Poco M6 5G Rs 13,999 Rs 8,499 Buy Now 2 Poco M6 Pro 5G Rs 15,999 Rs 8,999 Buy Now 3 Poco C65 Rs 11,999 Rs 6,799 Buy Now

Best Deals on iQOO Mobiles

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link 1 iQOO Z9 5G Rs 24,999 Rs 17,999 Buy Now 2 iQOO Z6 Lite Rs 15,999 Rs 10,999 Buy Now 3 iQOO Z7 Pro 5G Rs 26,999 Rs 20,999 Buy Now 4 iQOO Z7s 5G Rs 23,999 Rs 13,999 Buy Now 5 iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G Rs 39,999 Rs 29,999 Buy Now 6 iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G Rs 39,999 Rs 31,999 Buy Now 7 iQOO 12 Rs 69,999 Rs 64,999 Buy Now

Best Deals on Realme Mobiles

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link 1 Realme Narzo 70 5G Rs 19,999 Rs 14,999 Buy Now 2 Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Rs 19,999 Rs 17,999 Buy Now 3 Realme Narzo N53 Rs 10,999 Rs 7,499 Buy Now 4 Realme Narzo 60X Rs 14,999 Rs 10,999 Buy Now

Best Deals on Lava Mobiles

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link 1 Lava Agni 2 Rs 25,999 Rs 15,999 Buy Now 2 Lava Blaze 5G Rs 14,999 Rs 7,919 Buy Now 3 Lava Storm 5G Rs 14,999 Rs 10,499 Buy Now 4 Lava O2 Rs 9,999 Rs 7,199 Buy Now

Best Deals on Tecno Mobiles

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.