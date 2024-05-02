Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Mobile Deals on Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Poco, and More

Here are some of the best mobile deals that you can get during the Amazon Great Summer Sale

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 May 2024 07:14 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Mobile Deals on Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Poco, and More

Photo Credit: Amazon

Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Summer sale will start from May 02, 2024
  • The sale brings plethora of offers on smartphones from popular brands
  • Check out all the major deals from popular smartphones makers
Amazon is holding its biggest sale for this month. The Great Summer Sale 2024 from the e-commerce platform brings some exclusive discounts and offers on various categories. The sale starts on May 2nd at midnight for Prime members, while it is from May 02, 2024, at noon for non-Prime members. This also makes the right time to upgrade your smartphone as the e-commerce giant is offering some lucrative deals on various smartphones from renowned brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and more. However, scanning for the best mobile deals can be a difficult task. This is why we have come up with this article to help you find the best deals on mobiles during the Amazon Great Summer sale. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Bank Offers and Discounts on Mobiles

Amazon offers interesting offers and discounts during the Great Summer Sale 2024. To start with, customers can get up to 35 percent off on smartphones along with offers worth Rs 45,000 with the exchange. Moreover, one can also get no-cost EMIs on a wide range of smartphones starting at Rs 1,499 per month. Users can also avail up to Rs 60,000 credit with the Amazon Pay Later facility. Coming to bank offers, one can avail 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard credit/debit cards and EMI transactions.

Best Deals on Samsung Mobiles

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Rs 24,499 Rs 12,999 Buy Now
2 Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Rs 45,999 Rs 39,999 Buy Now
3 Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Rs 33,999 Rs 27,999 Buy Now
4 Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Rs 19,999 Rs 16,499 Buy Now
5 Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Rs 20,999 Rs 15,999 Buy Now
6 Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Rs 17,999 Rs 9,499 Buy Now
7 Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Rs 28,999 Rs 24,999 Buy Now
8 Samsung Galaxy S23 5G Rs 95,999 Rs 64,999 Buy Now
9 Samsung Galaxy S24 Rs 79,999 Rs 74,999 Buy Now
10 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 5G Rs 1,02,999 Rs 85,999 Buy Now
11 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 5G Rs 1,69,999 Rs 1,64,999 Buy Now

Best Deals on Apple Mobiles

S.no Product Name Launch Price Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 iPhone 13 Rs 59,900 Rs 47,499 Buy Now
2 iPhone 15 Pro Rs 1,27,900 Rs 1,26,900

Best Deals on OnePlus Mobiles

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 OnePlus Nord CE4 Rs 24,999 Rs 22,999 Buy Now
2 OnePlus 11R 5G Rs 35,999 Rs 28,999 Buy Now
3 OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Rs 21,499 Rs 19,499 Buy Now
4 OnePlus 12 Rs 64,999 Rs 62,999 Buy Now
5 OnePlus Nord 3 Rs 33,999 Rs 26,999 Buy Now
6 OnePlus 11 5G Rs 56,999 Rs 42,999 Buy Now
7 OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Rs 17,999 Rs 16,249 Buy Now

Best Deals on Xiaomi Mobiles

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 Redmi 13C 5G Rs 13,999 Rs 9,499 Buy Now
2 Redmi 12 5G Rs 15,999 Rs 9,999 Buy Now
3 Redmi 13C 4G Rs 11,999 Rs 7,699 Buy Now
4 Redmi A3 Rs 9,999 Rs 6,999 Buy Now
5 Redmi Note 13 5G Rs 20,999 Rs 15,499 Buy Now
6 Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Rs 28,999 Rs 21,999 Buy Now
7 Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus Rs 33,999 Rs 27,999 Buy Now
8 Xiaomi 14 Rs 79,999 Rs 64,999 Buy Now

Best Deals on Poco Mobiles

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 Poco M6 5G Rs 13,999 Rs 8,499 Buy Now
2 Poco M6 Pro 5G Rs 15,999 Rs 8,999 Buy Now
3 Poco C65 Rs 11,999 Rs 6,799 Buy Now

Best Deals on iQOO Mobiles

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 iQOO Z9 5G Rs 24,999 Rs 17,999 Buy Now
2 iQOO Z6 Lite Rs 15,999 Rs 10,999 Buy Now
3 iQOO Z7 Pro 5G Rs 26,999 Rs 20,999 Buy Now
4 iQOO Z7s 5G Rs 23,999 Rs 13,999 Buy Now
5 iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G Rs 39,999 Rs 29,999 Buy Now
6 iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G Rs 39,999 Rs 31,999 Buy Now
7 iQOO 12 Rs 69,999 Rs 64,999 Buy Now

Best Deals on Realme Mobiles

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 Realme Narzo 70 5G Rs 19,999 Rs 14,999 Buy Now
2 Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Rs 19,999 Rs 17,999 Buy Now
3 Realme Narzo N53 Rs 10,999 Rs 7,499 Buy Now
4 Realme Narzo 60X Rs 14,999 Rs 10,999 Buy Now

Best Deals on Lava Mobiles

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 Lava Agni 2 Rs 25,999 Rs 15,999 Buy Now
2 Lava Blaze 5G Rs 14,999 Rs 7,919 Buy Now
3 Lava Storm 5G Rs 14,999 Rs 10,499 Buy Now
4 Lava O2 Rs 9,999 Rs 7,199 Buy Now

Best Deals on Tecno Mobiles

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 Tecno Pop 8 Rs 7,799 Rs 6,119 Buy Now
2 Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G Rs 22,999 Rs 18,999 Buy Now
3 Tecno Spark 10C Rs 7,699 Rs 6,929 Buy Now
4 Tecno Spark 20C Rs 8,999 Rs 8,099 Buy Now
5 Tecno Spark Go Rs 6,899 Rs 6,209 Buy Now
6 Tecno Pova 5 Pro Rs 14,999 Rs 12,499 Buy Now
7 Tecno Camon 20s Pro 5G Rs 17,999 Rs 16,999 Buy Now
8 Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G Rs 64,999 Rs 58,999 Buy Now
9 Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G Rs 54,999 Rs 48,999 Buy Now
