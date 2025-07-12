Technology News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 50,000

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is exclusively for those users who have an active Prime subscription.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 July 2025 11:14 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 50,000

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best HP, Lenovo, and Dell laptops under Rs. 50,000

Highlights
  • The Amazon sale started at midnight on July 12
  • During the sale, the HP 15s is available for Rs. 35,990
  • Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale will conclude on July 14
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is now live for all Prime subscribers. The three-day sale is part of the e-commerce giant's annual event for all users with an active Prime subscription. During the sale, individuals can find lucrative discounts on a wide range of products, including earphones, laptops, tablets, smartphones, speakers, washing machines, microwave ovens, smart TVs, and more. The sale is also a great opportunity if you're looking to upgrade your existing laptop within a budget of Rs. 50,000.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Discounts and Deals

During the sale, Amazon is offering several ways through which users can get price cuts on their desired products. First, there are direct discounts up to 65 percent on laptops. In addition to that, the e-commerce giant is also providing up to 10 percent discount via bank offers. To avail of this, users will have to transact using SBI Bank credit cards or ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. To manage their finances better, users can also opt for no-cost EMI as well as exchange offers on certain products.

Here, we have curated a list of the best deals for laptops under Rs. 50,000. You can find discounts on laptops from brands such as HP, Lenovo, Dell, and more. And, if you're looking for deals on smartphones, you can find them here.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 50,000

Model List Price Sale Price
HP 15s (AMD Ryzen 5) Rs. 60,959 Rs. 35,990
Lenovo ThinkBook 16 (AMD Ryzen 5) Rs. 87,800 Rs. 46,990
Asus Vivobook 15 (Intel Core i5-13th Gen) Rs. 69,990 Rs. 49,900
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (Intel Core i5-12th Gen) Rs. 70,790 Rs. 46,990
HP 15 (AMD Ryzen 7) Rs. 56,902 Rs. 46,990
Dell 15 (Intel Core i5-12th Gen) Rs. 67,457 Rs. 46,990
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, Amazon Sale, Amazon, Laptops, HP, Lenovo, Dell, Asus
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale Goes Live: Best Offers on Smartphones, Electronics
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Top Deals on Smartphones, Laptops, Tablets and More

