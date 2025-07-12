Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best HP, Lenovo, and Dell laptops under Rs. 50,000
Highlights
The Amazon sale started at midnight on July 12
During the sale, the HP 15s is available for Rs. 35,990
Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale will conclude on July 14
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is now live for all Prime subscribers. The three-day sale is part of the e-commerce giant's annual event for all users with an active Prime subscription. During the sale, individuals can find lucrative discounts on a wide range of products, including earphones, laptops, tablets, smartphones, speakers, washing machines, microwave ovens, smart TVs, and more. The sale is also a great opportunity if you're looking to upgrade your existing laptop within a budget of Rs. 50,000.
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Discounts and Deals
During the sale, Amazon is offering several ways through which users can get price cuts on their desired products. First, there are direct discounts up to 65 percent on laptops. In addition to that, the e-commerce giant is also providing up to 10 percent discount via bank offers. To avail of this, users will have to transact using SBI Bank credit cards or ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. To manage their finances better, users can also opt for no-cost EMI as well as exchange offers on certain products.
Here, we have curated a list of the best deals for laptops under Rs. 50,000. You can find discounts on laptops from brands such as HP, Lenovo, Dell, and more. And, if you're looking for deals on smartphones, you can find them here.
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 50,000
