Amazon Prime Day 2026 sale is now live with hundreds of deals and bundled offers on electronics and smartphones. We've handpicked some of the best Prime Day 2026 offers in India you can grab during the first day of the sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2026 sale is now live in India. This year's Prime Day sale will run from July 4 to July 6, 2026. Amazon is offering great discounts and bundled offers on a large selection of products. We're scanning through hundreds of these deals to bring you the best offers that are worth your time and money. This year, Prime Day sale in India brings 10 percent instant discount to Axis Bank credit card users and State Bank of India credit and debit card users.

Amazon Prime Day 2026 sale - Best smartphone offers

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Rs. 84,999

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is arguably the headline deal of this sale. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, wrapped in a titanium body that still feels premium in hand. The camera setup is where it earns its keep, a quad rear array anchored by a 200-megapixel main sensor, plus the usual suite of Galaxy AI tricks layered on top. Pair that with a large AMOLED panel running at 120Hz, and Rs. 84,999 starts to look like genuinely good value for a flagship of this caliber.

Buy now at Rs. 84,999

OnePlus 13, Rs. 49,999

For the first time in a while, the OnePlus 13 dips under the Rs. 50,000 mark, and that shift alone makes it worth a second look. It's still packing the Snapdragon 8 Elite under the hood, matched with a bright LTPO AMOLED display and Hasselblad-tuned cameras that punch above their price point. Charging is fast on both the wired and wireless front, and the battery is sized to get most users through a full day without hunting for a charger.

Buy now at Rs. 49,999

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G, Rs. 22,999

Not everyone wants to spend flagship money, and that's exactly the gap the Galaxy M47 5G is built to fill. It sticks to the fundamentals that matter most for everyday use: a large AMOLED screen, solid 5G connectivity, cameras that get the job done, and Samsung's One UI keeping things familiar and smooth. It's not trying to impress anyone with specs sheets, it's built for people who just want a reliable phone that lasts through the day.

Buy now at Rs. 22,999

iQOO Z11x 5G, starting at Rs. 22,499

If gaming performance is the priority, the iQOO Z11x 5G is hard to ignore at this price. It brings together a capable processor with a high refresh rate display, which together make a noticeable difference in fast-paced titles. Fast charging support and a large battery round out the package, making this a sensible pick for anyone upgrading into their first proper 5G phone.

Buy now at Rs. 22,499

Best electronics deals during Amazon Prime Day 2026 Sale

Samsung 55-inch AI Smart TV, Rs. 39,990

This 55-inch Samsung Smart TV is one of the better television deals in the sale right now. It comes with a 4K panel and AI-powered picture optimisation that adjusts image quality on the fly, along with smart connectivity and access to all the major streaming apps. Voice assistant support is also built in, so it's a fairly complete home entertainment upgrade at this price.

Buy now at Rs. 39,990

HP Victus Ryzen 7 Gaming Laptop, Rs. 79,990

HP's Victus gaming laptop sees a solid price drop this Prime Day, and it's worth considering if you've been putting off a laptop upgrade. It runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 processor paired with dedicated NVIDIA graphics, which is enough muscle for gaming as well as heavier content creation work. A high refresh rate display and a cooling system built for long sessions round out the specs.

Buy now at Rs. 79,990

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Rs. 19,499

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 blends serious health tracking with the flexibility of Wear OS, and this deal makes it one of the smarter smartwatch buys of the sale. Expect detailed sleep analysis, heart rate monitoring, fitness tracking, and built-in GPS, plus the kind of tight integration with Galaxy phones that Samsung users have come to expect.

Buy now at Rs. 19,499

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, Rs. 17,499

For anyone serious about audio, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 getting a meaningful price cut is one of the sale's quieter highlights. These earbuds are known for detailed, nuanced sound, adaptive active noise cancellation that actually works, and a build quality that justifies the premium positioning. Battery life holds up well too, which keeps them near the top of the list for anyone shopping in the premium true wireless segment.

Buy now at Rs. 17,499

Prime Day 2026 has three days to run, so if any of these catch your eye, it's worth acting before the better deals sell out or prices creep back up.

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