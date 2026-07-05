If you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade your TV, Amazon Prime Day 2026 offers sizeable discounts across brands such as Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, TCL, LG, Philips, Vu, and Lumio. A 55-inch TV is usually the sweet spot for most living rooms. It offers an immersive viewing experience without taking up too much space. So, whether you're planning to binge-watch the latest OTT releases, catch live sports, or connect a gaming console, most 55-inch smart TVs have features such as QLED and Mini LED panels, Dolby Vision, AI-powered picture processing, high refresh rates, and immersive audio. Here are the top deals during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026.

One of the standout deals this year is on the Samsung 55-inch Mini LED 4K Vision AI Smart TV, which is available for Rs. 46,990, down from its listed price of Rs. 59,990. Buyers can also consider the Sony Bravia 2M2 and Lumio Vision 7, alongside several QLED and LED offerings from Xiaomi, LG, Philips, and Vu.

Amazon Sale: 55-inch TV Deals

Prime Day shoppers can further maximise their savings with up to 10 percent instant discount using eligible SBI Credit Cards, SBI Debit Cards, and Axis Bank Credit Cards. Amazon is also offering 3 percent back in Diamonds on eligible purchases for Prime members and exchange offers on select TVs. Those who do not wish to pay the full price of the TV upfront can also take advantage of no-cost EMI offers up to 12 months.

With the offers out of the way, let us take a look at the best deals on 55-inch smart TVs during Amazon Prime Day 2026.

Product List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link Samsung 55-inch Mini LED 4K Vision AI Smart TV Rs. 59,990 Rs. 46,990 Buy Here TCL 55-inch QD-Mini LED 4K Google TV Rs. 1,07,990 Rs. 52,990 Buy Here Sony Bravia 2M2 55-inch 4K Google TV Rs. 99,900 Rs. 59,990 Buy Here Xiaomi FX Pro 55-inch QLED Fire TV Rs. 62,999 Rs. 36,999 Buy Here LG NU87 AI Series 55-inch 4K webOS TV Rs. 85,990 Rs. 41,999 Buy Here Lumio Vision 7 (2026) 55-inch 4K QLED Google TV Rs. 79,999 Rs. 40,999 Buy Here Philips 8100 Series 55-inch 4K QLED Google TV Rs. 49,999 Rs. 36,999 Buy Here Vu Vibe Series 55-inch 4K QLED Google TV Rs. 60,000 Rs. 35,490 Buy Here

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