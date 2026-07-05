Samsung's 55-inch Mini LED 4K TV is discounted to Rs. 46,990
Prime members get up to 10 percent off with eligible bank cards
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If you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade your TV, Amazon Prime Day 2026 offers sizeable discounts across brands such as Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, TCL, LG, Philips, Vu, and Lumio. A 55-inch TV is usually the sweet spot for most living rooms. It offers an immersive viewing experience without taking up too much space. So, whether you're planning to binge-watch the latest OTT releases, catch live sports, or connect a gaming console, most 55-inch smart TVs have features such as QLED and Mini LED panels, Dolby Vision, AI-powered picture processing, high refresh rates, and immersive audio. Here are the top deals during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026.
One of the standout deals this year is on the Samsung 55-inch Mini LED 4K Vision AI Smart TV, which is available for Rs. 46,990, down from its listed price of Rs. 59,990. Buyers can also consider the Sony Bravia 2M2 and Lumio Vision 7, alongside several QLED and LED offerings from Xiaomi, LG, Philips, and Vu.
Prime Day shoppers can further maximise their savings with up to 10 percent instant discount using eligible SBI Credit Cards, SBI Debit Cards, and Axis Bank Credit Cards. Amazon is also offering 3 percent back in Diamonds on eligible purchases for Prime members and exchange offers on select TVs. Those who do not wish to pay the full price of the TV upfront can also take advantage of no-cost EMI offers up to 12 months.
With the offers out of the way, let us take a look at the best deals on 55-inch smart TVs during Amazon Prime Day 2026.
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and
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