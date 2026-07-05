Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv Features
  • Amazon Prime Day 2026: 55 inch Smart TV Deals from Lumio, Samsung, Sony and More

Amazon Prime Day 2026: 55-inch Smart TV Deals from Lumio, Samsung, Sony and More

Amazon Prime Day 2026 offers sizeable discounts across brands such as Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, TCL, LG, Philips, Vu, and Lumio.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 July 2026 12:50 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2026: 55-inch Smart TV Deals from Lumio, Samsung, Sony and More

Lumio recently refreshed the Vision 7 and Vision 9 models in India

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale in India ends on July 6
  • Samsung's 55-inch Mini LED 4K TV is discounted to Rs. 46,990
  • Prime members get up to 10 percent off with eligible bank cards
Advertisement

If you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade your TV, Amazon Prime Day 2026 offers sizeable discounts across brands such as Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, TCL, LG, Philips, Vu, and Lumio. A 55-inch TV is usually the sweet spot for most living rooms. It offers an immersive viewing experience without taking up too much space. So, whether you're planning to binge-watch the latest OTT releases, catch live sports, or connect a gaming console, most 55-inch smart TVs have features such as QLED and Mini LED panels, Dolby Vision, AI-powered picture processing, high refresh rates, and immersive audio. Here are the top deals during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026.

One of the standout deals this year is on the Samsung 55-inch Mini LED 4K Vision AI Smart TV, which is available for Rs. 46,990, down from its listed price of Rs. 59,990. Buyers can also consider the Sony Bravia 2M2 and Lumio Vision 7, alongside several QLED and LED offerings from Xiaomi, LG, Philips, and Vu.

VoltAmazon Prime Day Discussion
Explore More...

Amazon Sale: 55-inch TV Deals

Prime Day shoppers can further maximise their savings with up to 10 percent instant discount using eligible SBI Credit Cards, SBI Debit Cards, and Axis Bank Credit Cards. Amazon is also offering 3 percent back in Diamonds on eligible purchases for Prime members and exchange offers on select TVs. Those who do not wish to pay the full price of the TV upfront can also take advantage of no-cost EMI offers up to 12 months.

With the offers out of the way, let us take a look at the best deals on 55-inch smart TVs during Amazon Prime Day 2026.

Product List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung 55-inch Mini LED 4K Vision AI Smart TV Rs. 59,990 Rs. 46,990 Buy Here
TCL 55-inch QD-Mini LED 4K Google TV Rs. 1,07,990 Rs. 52,990 Buy Here
Sony Bravia 2M2 55-inch 4K Google TV Rs. 99,900 Rs. 59,990 Buy Here
Xiaomi FX Pro 55-inch QLED Fire TV Rs. 62,999 Rs. 36,999 Buy Here
LG NU87 AI Series 55-inch 4K webOS TV Rs. 85,990 Rs. 41,999 Buy Here
Lumio Vision 7 (2026) 55-inch 4K QLED Google TV Rs. 79,999 Rs. 40,999 Buy Here
Philips 8100 Series 55-inch 4K QLED Google TV Rs. 49,999 Rs. 36,999 Buy Here
Vu Vibe Series 55-inch 4K QLED Google TV Rs. 60,000 Rs. 35,490 Buy Here

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Day, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026, Amazon Prime Day Sale
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best Deals on Fire TV Stick and Streaming Devices

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Day 2026: 55-inch Smart TV Deals from Lumio, Samsung, Sony and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best Deals on iQOO Smartphones
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2026: Top Deals on 65-inch Smart TVs
  3. Best Camera Phones Under Rs. 30,000 for Content Creators in India
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best Deals on Soundbars From JBL, and More
  5. Best Thin and Light Laptops Under Rs. 70,000 for College Students in India
  6. Amazon Prime Day 2026: 55-inch Smart TV Deals from Lumio, Samsung and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2026 Laptop Deals: Best Discounts on HP, Asus, Lenovo, Dell, Acer Models
  2. Best Camera Phones Under Rs. 30,000 for Content Creators in India: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Galaxy F56, More
  3. Boat Stone 900 Launched in India With Up to 80W Sound Output, Up to 15 Hours Audio Playback: Price, Features
  4. Cyberpunk 2077 Has Sold 40 Million Copies, CD Projekt Red Confirms
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Receives Final Software Update With Latest Security Patches, Bug Fixes and Improvements
  6. Nokia 235 4G (2026), 215 4G (2026) Launched Alongside Nokia 210 4G, and 200 4G With AI Assistant Button
  7. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Battery Details Leaked; Could Top iPhone 18 Pro Max's Battery Capacity
  8. OnePlus Ace 7 Series Tipped to Feature 185Hz Display, 9,000mAh Battery
  9. WhatsApp Rolls Out Primary Device Support on iPad, Tests New Setup Screen for Android Tablets: Report
  10. Government Directs App Stores to Remove Malicious Apps Used to Disrupt E-Rickshaw Operations: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »