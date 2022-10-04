Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 is now live for Plus members. The Dussehra special sale will open up for everyone else at midnight tonight. Flipkart's latest festive season sale brings exciting discounts on mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TVs, headphones, and other electronics. In case you missed last month's Big Billion Days sale, here's one more chance to grab your favourite gadgets at discounted prices. We've handpicked some of the best deals and offers available right now on Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022. Remember, these discounts are only available for Plus members before midnight.

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Top offers on mobile phones

Google Pixel 6a (Rs. 34,199)

Google Pixel 6a 128GB is now selling at Rs. 34,199 (MRP Rs. 43,999) during Flipkart's Big Dussehra Sale 2022. The smartphone also comes with a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 16,900. HDFC Bank card users can avail an additional instant discount worth Rs. 1,500 on their purchase. Flipkart is also offering an additional Rs. 2,500 off on all credit and debit card payments.

Poco X4 Pro 5G (Rs. 16,999)

Poco X4 Pro 5G (6GB, 128GB) is now available at Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 23,999) on Flipkart during the Big Dussehra Sale 2022. You can exchange an old smartphone to receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 15,500. Poco X4 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup along with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Realme 9 Pro 5G (Rs. 16,599)

If you're looking for an affordable 5G smartphone, the Realme 9 Pro 5G is down to Rs. 16,599 (MRP Rs. 21,999). You can swap an old smartphone for an extra discount worth Rs. 15,500 (maximum). Realme 9 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, supported by 6GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Best offers on electronics

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (Rs. 11,499)

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is down to Rs. 11,499 (MRP Rs. 29,999) during the ongoing Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale this week. HDFC Bank card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes with a set of health and connectivity features, some of which are compatible only with Android.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series (Rs. 5,999)

Google Pixel Buds A-Series TWS earbuds are down to Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999) during the Big Dussehra Sale 2022 on Flipkart this week. If you have an old smartphone lying around, you can exchange it and receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 5,450 on the Pixel Buds A-Series TWS earbuds.

AirPods Pro (Rs. 15,999)

You can grab AirPods Pro for Rs. 15,999 (MRP RS. 26,300) today. It's worth mentioning here that these are the first-generation AirPods Pro, and Apple had recently introduced the second-generation AirPods Pro during its iPhone 14 launch event. However, if you don't wish to spend around Rs. 27,000 on those, the first-generation AirPods Pro are still a great buy at this price.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15.6-inch laptop (Rs. 59,990)

If you're eyeing a gaming laptop under Rs. 60,000, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15.6-inch gaming laptop is down to Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 95,090) on Flipkart right now. The gaming laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out of the box. The graphics are handled by Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, supported by 4GB of video RAM.

