Flipkart has rolled out the "OMG! Gadgets Sale” in India. It brings discounts on a wide selection of electronics, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, home appliances, and more. The latest sale event from the e-commerce giant succeeds the Valentine's Day-themed sale. It will also allow customers to maximise their savings by offering them instant discounts on credit and debit cards of select banks. Those who want to purchase a new smartphone can avail themselves of lucrative deals on the latest and popular models like the iPhone 17, Google Pixel 10, Vivo X200T, and more.

Flipkart OMG Gadgets Sale Offers

One of the notable deals is live on the iPhone 17. The handset was launched in September 2025 at a price tag of Rs. 82,900 for the base model with 256GB of onboard storage. During the sale event, customers can purchase it for Rs. 79,900. On top of the price cut, Flipkart is offering an additional Rs. 3,000 on exchange offers.

However, the final discounted amount will vary based on the model and condition of the existing smartphone, along with the offer's availability at the customer's location. The iPhone 16, which has a retail price of Rs. 69,900, will be available for Rs. 62,900. There's an offer on the iPhone Air too, which can be purchased for Rs. 92,900, compared to its launch price of Rs. 1,19,900.

Shoppers can also avail of offers on the iPhone 16e and iPhone 16 Plus.

Apart from Apple, handsets from other brands are also listed with discounts. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S24 (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) is available for Rs. 42,999, Galaxy S25+ for Rs. 74,999, and Galaxy F36 for Rs. 15,999. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, which starts at Rs. 59,999 in India, can be purchased at an effective sale price of Rs. 52,999 on the e-commerce platform.

There are offers on Vivo smartphones, too. Customers can buy the Vivo T4x 5G for Rs. 14,249, compared to its launch price of Rs. 13,999. The new Vivo X200T is also listed for Rs. 55,999, against its usual list price of Rs. 59,999.

Those who want a near-stock Android experience can take a look at the Google Pixel 10. With a launch price of Rs. 79,999, the handset is available for Rs. 64,999 during the Flipkart OMG Sale. The Pixel 9a, meanwhile, is listed for Rs. 34,999. For a more premium experience, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are selling for Rs. 94,999 and Rs. 1,09,999, respectively, compared to their launch prices of Rs. 1,09,999 and Rs. 1,24,999, respectively.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.