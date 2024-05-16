Vivo Y200 Pro 5G has officially been confirmed to launch in India. The company has teased the design of the upcoming phone but has not revealed much more. It has also yet to announce the exact launch date of the handset. The phone, expected to join the Vivo Y200 lineup, has previously been tipped to be the remodelled version of the Vivo V29e, which was unveiled in India in August 2023. Earlier reports have also suggested the price range and key features of the upcoming smartphone.

Vivo India has teased the launch of the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G in a post on social media. The launch timeline has not yet been confirmed. It is only said to be "dropping soon," which could be later this month or early in June. The teaser shows the design of the handset partially in a white colour option. It is also claimed to sport the "slimmest 3D curved display."

Enjoy a stunning visual experience with the Slimmest 3D Curved Display from the all-new #vivoY200Pro #ItsMyStyle #5G pic.twitter.com/MVC7Bl2jJL — vivo India (@Vivo_India) May 15, 2024

The front panel of the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G appears with a curved display and a centred hole-punch slot at the top to hold the front camera sensor. The right edge is seen with the power button and volume rockers. Two separate, circular camera units are arranged vertically in the rear panel's top left corner, alongside a smaller round LED flash unit. These elements are housed within a slightly raised, squarish camera module.

This is different from the design of the Vivo V29e, which does not have a physically discernable camera island and features an elliptical LED flash unit.

Previous reports have suggested that the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G will be priced in India under Rs. 25,000. It has been tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and to likely sport a 120Hz curved display. The phone could also feature an anti-shake camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.

The Vivo Y200 Pro 5G has earlier been spotted on Google Play Console and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) websites. It is likely to come with 8GB of RAM and ship with Android 14-based OS.

