Vivo Y200 Pro 5G Set to Launch in India on May 21; Confirmed to Run on Snapdragon 695 5G SoC

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G is seen with dual rear cameras.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 May 2024 19:39 IST
Vivo Y200 Pro 5G Set to Launch in India on May 21; Confirmed to Run on Snapdragon 695 5G SoC

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y200 lineup currently comprises Vivo Y200 and Vivo Y200e models

Highlights
  • Vivo Y200 Pro 5G is expected to debut as a rebrand of the Vivo V29e
  • Vivo is actively teasing the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G through X
  • It was recently spotted on the Google Play Console website
Vivo Y200 Pro 5G India launch date has been set for next week, the Chinese company confirmed on Thursday (May 16). The new Vivo Y series phone is confirmed to come in at least two colour options with a Snapdragon chipset. The images revealed by the brand show a hole punch display and dual rear cameras. It is expected to debut as a rebrand of the Vivo V29e. The Vivo Y200 lineup currently comprises Vivo Y200 and Vivo Y200e models.

The Vivo Y200 Pro 5G India launch will take place at noon on May 21, the company announced through a press invite. It is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. The price details are yet to be officially announced, though it is likely to be available in the sub-Rs. 25,000 segment.

Vivo is actively teasing the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G through X. The teasers reveal the handset in black and green colour options with a curved display and centrally located hole-punch selfie camera cutout. It is shown with dual rear cameras.

The Vivo Y200 Pro 5G was recently spotted on the Google Play Console website with model number V2303. The listing suggested 8GB RAM and Android 14 operating system. The handset could get a full-HD+ display with 1,080×2,400 pixel resolution and 440ppi pixel density. The upcoming phone is expected to share the same design language and hardware features as the Vivo V29e.

The Vivo Y200 Pro 5G will debut as a close sibling of the Vivo Y200 and Vivo Y200e. The former was launched in October last year with a price tag of Rs. 21,999, while the Vivo Y200e 5G starts at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB option. 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo Y200 Pro 5G Set to Launch in India on May 21; Confirmed to Run on Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
