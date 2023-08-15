Technology News

Independence Day 2023: Made in India Tech Products You Should Try This Year

With the upcoming launch of Jio Phones and JioBook, India is aiming to make a technological advancement in the 21st century.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 August 2023 07:00 IST
Independence Day 2023: Made in India Tech Products You Should Try This Year

Lava Blaze 5G sports a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Lava Blaze 5G sports a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD display
  • Boat announced its Smart Ring just last month
  • Crossbeats offers its Apex Regal smartwatch at just Rs. 3,499

Indian government recently announced to limit the import of laptops and tablets from foreign nations in order to boost and promote domestic production. With the upcoming launch of Jio Phones and the recent JioBook announcement, India is aiming to make a technological advancement in the 21st century. Apart from Jio, there have been several Indian brands that have launched several products in the market. This Independence Day 2023, we bring you a list of some of these domestic products that are definitely worth a try.

Independence Day 2023: Made in India tech products

Lava Blaze 5G

Lava Blaze 5G was launched in India in November 2022. The smartphone, with an affordable price tag, comes in 8GB, 6GB, and 4GB RAM variants. It runs Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, the Lava Blaze 5G sports a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for USB Type-C charging. The triple rear camera unit on the smartphone is led by a 50-megapixel main camera, while the selfie camera uses an 8-megapixel sensor.

Noise Air Buds Mini 2

For affordable audio devices, the Noise Air Buds Mini 2 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones offer Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity support. The earphones, available in four colour variants, are priced at just Rs. 999. They are equipped with 13mm drivers and offer a 50ms low latency mode while gaming. The company claims that the earphones can provide up to 45 hours of total playtime on a single charge, including the case. These earphones from Noise support environmental noise cancellation.

Boat Smart Ring

Boat announced its Smart Ring just last month. The wearable is a health-tracking device, which can help in monitoring heart rate, Sp02, and body temperature. It can be used during physical activities. The smart ring also comes with 5 ATM water and sweat resistance. Although the ring isn't available for purchase yet, it should soon go on sale via Flipkart, Amazon, and the official Boat website. 

Crossbeats Apex Regal Smartwatch

In the smartwatch category, Crossbeats offers its Apex Regal smartwatch at just Rs. 3,499 in two colour options — Black and Gold. The wearable features a 1.43-inch circular display and offers an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. The smartwatch is powered by a 280mAh battery, which could run for 30 days on standby time. It has over 100 preloaded activities and AI health sensors.

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9750 Pro Soundbar

Another Indian brand, Zebronics offers a range of audio hardware such as Bluetooth speakers, desktop speakers, home theatre units, and soundbars. The Web-Juke Bar 9750 Pro soundbar is a complete package with a subwoofer, a soundbar, and two wireless rear satellite speakers. For connectivity, it supports HDMI eARC, Optical, and Bluetooth 5.0. It can also be linked to your devices using a USB, or an AUX cable. 

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Noise, Crossbeats, Lava, Lava Blaze 5G, Independence Day 2023, Made in India tech products, Voltas
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Elon Musk Calls Mark Zuckerberg a 'Chicken' After Meta CEO Says 'Time to Move On' From Cage Fight
Maya OS to Replace Microsoft Windows on Defence Ministry Computers Amid Rising Cyber Threats: Details

Related Stories

Independence Day 2023: Made in India Tech Products You Should Try This Year
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Leak Hints at iPhone 14-Like Design With These Features
  2. Redmi K60 Ultra With Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ SoC Launched at This Price
  3. Chandrayaan-3 Comes Closer to the Moon After Performing Another Manoeuvre
  4. Vivo Y56, Vivo Y16 Price in India Slashed: Check New Prices
  5. Tecno Pova 5, Pova 5 Pro Price in India, Sale Date Confirmed: See Here
  6. Why Mark Zuckerberg Says Its 'Time to Move On' From Cage Fight With Musk
  7. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Camera, Connectivity Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  8. Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G First Impressions
  9. Moto E13 Variant With 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Debuts in India at This Price
  10. Xiaomi Pad 6 Max, Band 8 Pro Launched at These Prices
#Latest Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft Achieves 'Near-Circular Orbit' Around Moon After Performing Another Manoeuvre
  2. Xiaomi Pad 6 Max With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched Along Side Band 8 Pro: Details
  3. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, Slimmer Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Launched: Details
  4. Redmi K60 Ultra With Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 6.67-Inch Display Launched: Details
  5. Vivo Y56, Vivo Y16 Price in India Slashed; Additional Discount Offers Available Over New Price Cut
  6. Realme 11 5G Camera, Charging Details Revealed Ahead of India Launch: All Details
  7. COAI Says Delicensing of Spectrum in 6GHz Band Could Hamper 5G, 6G Rollout in India, Cause Loss to Exchequer
  8. Maya OS to Replace Microsoft Windows on Defence Ministry Computers Amid Rising Cyber Threats: Details
  9. Reserve Bank of India to Launch 'Public Tech Platform' Pilot on August 17 to Provide Information to Lenders
  10. Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G Design Renders, Colour Options, Specifications Surface Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.