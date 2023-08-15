Indian government recently announced to limit the import of laptops and tablets from foreign nations in order to boost and promote domestic production. With the upcoming launch of Jio Phones and the recent JioBook announcement, India is aiming to make a technological advancement in the 21st century. Apart from Jio, there have been several Indian brands that have launched several products in the market. This Independence Day 2023, we bring you a list of some of these domestic products that are definitely worth a try.

Independence Day 2023: Made in India tech products

Lava Blaze 5G

Lava Blaze 5G was launched in India in November 2022. The smartphone, with an affordable price tag, comes in 8GB, 6GB, and 4GB RAM variants. It runs Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, the Lava Blaze 5G sports a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for USB Type-C charging. The triple rear camera unit on the smartphone is led by a 50-megapixel main camera, while the selfie camera uses an 8-megapixel sensor.

Noise Air Buds Mini 2

For affordable audio devices, the Noise Air Buds Mini 2 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones offer Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity support. The earphones, available in four colour variants, are priced at just Rs. 999. They are equipped with 13mm drivers and offer a 50ms low latency mode while gaming. The company claims that the earphones can provide up to 45 hours of total playtime on a single charge, including the case. These earphones from Noise support environmental noise cancellation.

Boat Smart Ring

Boat announced its Smart Ring just last month. The wearable is a health-tracking device, which can help in monitoring heart rate, Sp02, and body temperature. It can be used during physical activities. The smart ring also comes with 5 ATM water and sweat resistance. Although the ring isn't available for purchase yet, it should soon go on sale via Flipkart, Amazon, and the official Boat website.

Crossbeats Apex Regal Smartwatch

In the smartwatch category, Crossbeats offers its Apex Regal smartwatch at just Rs. 3,499 in two colour options — Black and Gold. The wearable features a 1.43-inch circular display and offers an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. The smartwatch is powered by a 280mAh battery, which could run for 30 days on standby time. It has over 100 preloaded activities and AI health sensors.

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9750 Pro Soundbar

Another Indian brand, Zebronics offers a range of audio hardware such as Bluetooth speakers, desktop speakers, home theatre units, and soundbars. The Web-Juke Bar 9750 Pro soundbar is a complete package with a subwoofer, a soundbar, and two wireless rear satellite speakers. For connectivity, it supports HDMI eARC, Optical, and Bluetooth 5.0. It can also be linked to your devices using a USB, or an AUX cable.

