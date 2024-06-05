NoiseFit Origin was launched in India on Wednesday. The smartwatch is backed by an EN1 chipset and ships with Nebula UI, which is said to improve the performance of the watch by 30 percent over previous watches from the brand. It is also said to support over 100 sports modes and the wearable maker says it offers up to seven days of battery life. The watch also sports a contoured design and is offered in leather, silicone, and magnetic clasp watch strap variants.

NoiseFit Origin price in India, availability

NoiseFit Origin price in India is set at Rs. 6,499 and is currently available for purchase via the Noise India website and Croma retail stores. It will also be available on Flipkart and Amazon starting June 7. The smartwatch is offered in Jet Black, Silver Grey, Midnight Black, Mosaic Blue, Classic Black, and Classic Brown colour options.

NoiseFit Origin specifications, features

The NoiseFit Origin sports a circular 1.46-inch AMOLED screen with 466 x 466 pixels resolution and 600 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an EN1 chipset and runs on Nebula UI, which is a refreshed version of the interface used on older models. It is claimed to make the watch 30 percent faster than previous wearables from the company.

The newly launched Noise smartwatch is equipped with heart rate and blood oxygen level sensors as well as sleep, stress and menstrual health trackers. The NoiseFit Origin also comes with support for tracking over 100 activities and has more than 100 cloud-based watch faces that can be customised via the NoiseFit app.

The NoiseFit Origin is claimed to offer a battery life of up to seven days. The smartwatch also supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Alongside a stainless steel build, the wearable also comes with 3ATM water resistance and a functional rotating crown.

