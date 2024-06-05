Technology News
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • NoiseFit Origin With 1.46 Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 7 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

NoiseFit Origin With 1.46-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 7 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

NoiseFit Origin is powered by an EN1 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 June 2024 19:00 IST
NoiseFit Origin With 1.46-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 7 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Noise

NoiseFit Origin comes with 3ATM water resistance

Highlights
  • NoiseFit Origin is equipped with a rotating crown
  • The watch comes with more than 100 cloud-based watch faces
  • The NoiseFit Origin is claimed to support 100 preset sports modes
Advertisement

NoiseFit Origin was launched in India on Wednesday. The smartwatch is backed by an EN1 chipset and ships with Nebula UI, which is said to improve the performance of the watch by 30 percent over previous watches from the brand. It is also said to support over 100 sports modes and the wearable maker says it offers up to seven days of battery life. The watch also sports a contoured design and is offered in leather, silicone, and magnetic clasp watch strap variants.

NoiseFit Origin price in India, availability

NoiseFit Origin price in India is set at Rs. 6,499 and is currently available for purchase via the Noise India website and Croma retail stores. It will also be available on Flipkart and Amazon starting June 7. The smartwatch is offered in Jet Black, Silver Grey, Midnight Black, Mosaic Blue, Classic Black, and Classic Brown colour options.

NoiseFit Origin specifications, features

The NoiseFit Origin sports a circular 1.46-inch AMOLED screen with 466 x 466 pixels resolution and 600 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an EN1 chipset and runs on Nebula UI, which is a refreshed version of the interface used on older models. It is claimed to make the watch 30 percent faster than previous wearables from the company.

The newly launched Noise smartwatch is equipped with heart rate and blood oxygen level sensors as well as sleep, stress and menstrual health trackers. The NoiseFit Origin also comes with support for tracking over 100 activities and has more than 100 cloud-based watch faces that can be customised via the NoiseFit app.

The NoiseFit Origin is claimed to offer a battery life of up to seven days. The smartwatch also supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Alongside a stainless steel build, the wearable also comes with 3ATM water resistance and a functional rotating crown.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NoiseFit Origin, NoiseFit Origin India launch, NoiseFit Origin price in India, NoiseFit Origin specifications, Noise
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus Community Sale to Bring Discounts on OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Open and More
NoiseFit Origin With 1.46-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 7 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 2024 With Customisable Quick Button Debuts: See Price
  2. Where and How to Watch T20 World Cup Match for Free on Mobile and TV
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Feature UFS 4.1 Storage
  4. Realme Narzo N63 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
  5. Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition Confirmed to Launch Soon; Design Teased
  6. Realme GT 6 Will Arrive With These Three AI-Powered Features at Launch
  7. OnePlus 13 Early Leak Points to Three 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras
  8. Asus ROG Phone 9 Series Key Features, Launch Timeline Surface Online
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Price in India, Launch Details, Features Leaked
  10. NoiseFit Origin With 1.46-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. NoiseFit Origin With 1.46-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 7 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. OnePlus Community Sale to Bring Discounts on OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Open and More
  3. Realme GT 6 AI Features Revealed Ahead of Launch; to Arrive With Night Vision and Smart Removal
  4. Tecno Phantom V2 Flip Design, Key Features Surface Online via FCC Listing
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Spotted in Official-Looking Marketing Image
  6. Google Gemini to Get Spotify Integration via New Extension for AI Assistant: Report
  7. Android 15 to Offer Immersive Dynamic Spatial Audio Using Bluetooth LE Technology: Report
  8. Garmin Forerunner 165 With Up to 11 Days Battery Life, AMOLED Display Launched in India
  9. Realme Narzo N63 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 45W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Google AI Overviews Now Showing for Just 15 Percent of Searched Queries: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »