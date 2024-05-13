Technology News

Realme GT 6T India Launch Set for May 22; Price and Specifications Tipped

Realme GT 6T will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 May 2024 11:21 IST
Realme GT 6T India Launch Set for May 22; Price and Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 6T is expected to be a rebadged Realme GT Neo 6 SE (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme GT 6T will feature a dual rear camera unit
  • The phone is expected to support 12GB of RAM
  • The Realme GT 6T may come with 100W fast charging support
Advertisement

Realme GT 6T is set to launch in India later this month. After officially teasing the handset recently, the company has now confirmed the exact launch date while also showcasing the design. Meanwhile, a tipster has suggested the pricing and a few other features of the handset. It is said to be a rebadged version of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE, which was unveiled in China in April this year. The phone was also recently spotted on a benchmarking website, which hinted at some key specifications.

The Realme GT 6T will launch in India on May 22 at 12pm IST, the company announced. The phone will be available for purchase via Amazon, Realme website, and select offline stores in the country. The design of the upcoming smartphone appears similar to the Realme GT Neo 6 SE, backing up recent claims that the Realme GT 6T could be a rebadged version of it. 

realme gt 6t realme india launch inline Realme GT 6T

Realme GT 6T teased in a silver colourway
Photo Credit: Realme

 

The Realme GT 6T is seen in a silver colour option with a glossy finish. The dual rear cameras are placed in two separate, slightly raised, circular modules arranged vertically in the top left corner of the back panel. Dual LED flash units are placed on a third circular island, next to the cameras. The power button and volume rockers are seen on the right edge, while the USB Type-C port and speaker grilles appear on the bottom edge.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) shared an image in a post on X that suggests the Realme GT 6T will be priced in India at Rs. 31,999. In a follow-up post, the tipster himself expressed concern over the legitimacy of the price leak, claiming that sometimes brands leak higher prices of smartphones than their actual rate at launch. Therefore, it is best to take the price leak with a pinch of salt.

Realme previously confirmed that the Realme GT 6T will be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. The tipster also tipped the specifications of the handset which are similar to those of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE. They claims the upcoming model could be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. It is said to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE S1 8T LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1600 nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

They added that the Realme GT 6T is likely to be equipped with an Adreno 732 GPU, LPDDR5x RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. It may ship with an Android 14-based OS and an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance. For optics, the handset is expected to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultrawide lens at the back. The front camera is expected to be equipped with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor.

Realme GT 6T is likely to support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC connectivity. The phone is tipped to weigh 191g and measure 8.65mm in thickness.

The upcoming Realme phone was also spotted on Geekbench with the model number RMX3853. It scored 1,801 and 4,499 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The phone is seen to be listed with 12GB of RAM.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme GT 6T

upcoming
Realme GT 6T

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme GT 6T, Realme GT 6T price in india, Realme GT 6T Specifications, Realme GT 6T India launch, Realme GT Neo 6 SE, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Chrome Updated With Patch for Nasty Zero-Day Vulnerability Exploited by Attackers
Realme GT 6T India Launch Set for May 22; Price and Specifications Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Launches ‘Ultimate Streaming Plan' with 15+ OTT Subscriptions
  2. HMD Bringing Its First Smartphone to India Soon; Name Revealed
  3. Realme GT 6T to Launch in India on This Date; Price, Specifications Tipped
  4. Poco F6 5G to Launch in India on This Date; Design Teased
  5. iPad Mini Tipped to Launch by the End of 2024
  6. Asus ROG Ally X Price, Key Features Tipped Ahead of June 2 Launch
  7. Honor 200 Pro May Launch Soon; Alleged Design Renders, Key Features Leaked
  8. MediaTek Dimensity 8250 Chipset With 5G Integrations Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Messages ‘Edit’ Feature Reportedly Rolling Out for Beta Testers
  2. OnePlus Joins Hands With JioMart Digital to Expand Offline Retail Presence in India
  3. SoftBank Group's Arm Plans to Launch Its Own AI Chips in 2025: Report
  4. Mudrex, ClearTax Partner to Assist Users Compute and File Crypto Taxes for a Fee
  5. Poco F6 5G India Launch Set for May 23; Design Teased, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  6. Airtel and Google Cloud Enter a Strategic Partnership to Build AI-Powered Cloud Services for Enterprises
  7. Asus ROG Ally X Price, Key Features Tipped Ahead of June 2 Launch
  8. MediaTek Dimensity 8250 Mobile Chipset With 5G Integrations, AI Processing Launched
  9. Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Mobile Platform Tipped to Offer Better Support for GPU-Intensive Games
  10. Ghost of Tsushima PC Pre-Orders Getting Refunded on Steam, Epic Games Store Over PSN Requirement: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »