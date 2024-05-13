Realme GT 6T is set to launch in India later this month. After officially teasing the handset recently, the company has now confirmed the exact launch date while also showcasing the design. Meanwhile, a tipster has suggested the pricing and a few other features of the handset. It is said to be a rebadged version of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE, which was unveiled in China in April this year. The phone was also recently spotted on a benchmarking website, which hinted at some key specifications.

The Realme GT 6T will launch in India on May 22 at 12pm IST, the company announced. The phone will be available for purchase via Amazon, Realme website, and select offline stores in the country. The design of the upcoming smartphone appears similar to the Realme GT Neo 6 SE, backing up recent claims that the Realme GT 6T could be a rebadged version of it.

Realme GT 6T teased in a silver colourway

Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme GT 6T is seen in a silver colour option with a glossy finish. The dual rear cameras are placed in two separate, slightly raised, circular modules arranged vertically in the top left corner of the back panel. Dual LED flash units are placed on a third circular island, next to the cameras. The power button and volume rockers are seen on the right edge, while the USB Type-C port and speaker grilles appear on the bottom edge.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) shared an image in a post on X that suggests the Realme GT 6T will be priced in India at Rs. 31,999. In a follow-up post, the tipster himself expressed concern over the legitimacy of the price leak, claiming that sometimes brands leak higher prices of smartphones than their actual rate at launch. Therefore, it is best to take the price leak with a pinch of salt.

Realme previously confirmed that the Realme GT 6T will be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. The tipster also tipped the specifications of the handset which are similar to those of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE. They claims the upcoming model could be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. It is said to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE S1 8T LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1600 nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

They added that the Realme GT 6T is likely to be equipped with an Adreno 732 GPU, LPDDR5x RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. It may ship with an Android 14-based OS and an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance. For optics, the handset is expected to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultrawide lens at the back. The front camera is expected to be equipped with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor.

Realme GT 6T is likely to support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC connectivity. The phone is tipped to weigh 191g and measure 8.65mm in thickness.

The upcoming Realme phone was also spotted on Geekbench with the model number RMX3853. It scored 1,801 and 4,499 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The phone is seen to be listed with 12GB of RAM.

