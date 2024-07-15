Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT 6T Miracle Purple Colour Variant Launched in India; to Go on Sale During Amazon Prime Day Sale

Realme GT 6T Miracle Purple Colour Variant Launched in India; to Go on Sale During Amazon Prime Day Sale

Realme GT 6T will be available in a third Miracle Purple colourway, but only for two storage variants.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 July 2024 14:31 IST
Realme GT 6T Miracle Purple Colour Variant Launched in India; to Go on Sale During Amazon Prime Day Sale

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 6T runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5

Highlights
  • Realme GT 6T released in Fluid Silver and Razor Green colourways earlier
  • Realme GT 6T runs on a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip
  • It packs dual rear cameras
Advertisement

Realme GT 6T will soon be available in a new colour variant in India. The handset's third colourway will be available for purchase in the country starting later this week, when the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale begins. The Realme GT 6T was launched in Fluid Silver and Razor Green colourways in May. Besides the change in shade, the internals and pricing of the new colour variant are the same. It runs on a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip and packs a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. 

Realme GT 6T Miracle Purple Variant Price in India

The new Miracle Purple colour variant of the Realme GT 6T will go on sale in India for the first time on July 20 at midnight, in time for Amazon's Prime Day sale. They will be available for purchase through Amazon and Realme's website. The Miracle Purple finish is exclusive to the 12GB + 256GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and memory variants that are priced at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively.

realme gt 6t miracle purple sale Realme GT 6T

Realme GT 6T Miracle Purple colour variant
Photo Credit: Realme

 

The new shade joins the Fluid Silver and Razor Green colour options that are already available in the country since the phone's initial release in May.

Realme GT 6T Specifications

The Realme GT 6T runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5 and is scheduled to receive three major Android OS upgrades and an additional year of security updates. It has a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits peak brightness. It runs on a 4nm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of built-in UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, the Realme GT 6T features a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor. It carries a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor for selfies and videos. The handset comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and it has a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC charging.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme GT 6T, Realme GT 6T Price in India, Realme GT 6T Specifications, Realme, Amazon Prime Day
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme 13 Pro 5G Series India Launch Date Set for July 30; Design, Colour Options Revealed

Related Stories

Realme GT 6T Miracle Purple Colour Variant Launched in India; to Go on Sale During Amazon Prime Day Sale
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z9 Lite 5G With Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched in India: See Price
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Neo Tipped to Arrive in These Four Colourways
  3. OnePlus Pad 2 India Pricing Revealed Ahead of Launch in New Leak
  4. Realme 13 Pro 5G Series Set to Launch in India on This Day
  5. Sennheiser Momentum Sport With Adaptive ANC Launched in India: See Price
  6. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Spotted on REL Website Alongside Pixel 9 Pro Fold
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X8 Series to Be Equipped With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset, Tipster Claims
  2. Realme GT 6T Miracle Purple Colour Variant Launched in India; to Go on Sale During Amazon Prime Day Sale
  3. OpenAI Employees Say Company Is Neglecting Safety and Security Protocols: Report
  4. Realme 13 Pro 5G Series India Launch Date Set for July 30; Design, Colour Options Revealed
  5. Samsung XR Headset Could Be Available for Developers in October, Launch in 2025: Report
  6. Portrait Mode Delivers ‘Unsatisfactory’ Images for Certain Skin Tones Due to AI Bias, Poor Tuning: Study
  7. iQoo Z9 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Bitcoin Sees Strong Recovery as Pro-Crypto Donald Trump's Favourability Soars in US Presidential Race
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Get an Asymmetrical Design With Narrower ‘Visual’ Bezels
  10. Sennheiser Momentum Sport With Adaptive ANC, IP55 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »