Realme GT 6T will soon be available in a new colour variant in India. The handset's third colourway will be available for purchase in the country starting later this week, when the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale begins. The Realme GT 6T was launched in Fluid Silver and Razor Green colourways in May. Besides the change in shade, the internals and pricing of the new colour variant are the same. It runs on a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip and packs a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Realme GT 6T Miracle Purple Variant Price in India

The new Miracle Purple colour variant of the Realme GT 6T will go on sale in India for the first time on July 20 at midnight, in time for Amazon's Prime Day sale. They will be available for purchase through Amazon and Realme's website. The Miracle Purple finish is exclusive to the 12GB + 256GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and memory variants that are priced at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively.

Realme GT 6T Miracle Purple colour variant

Photo Credit: Realme

The new shade joins the Fluid Silver and Razor Green colour options that are already available in the country since the phone's initial release in May.

Realme GT 6T Specifications

The Realme GT 6T runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5 and is scheduled to receive three major Android OS upgrades and an additional year of security updates. It has a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits peak brightness. It runs on a 4nm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of built-in UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, the Realme GT 6T features a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor. It carries a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor for selfies and videos. The handset comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and it has a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC charging.