Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G are now available for purchase in India. The South Korean tech conglomerate's latest Galaxy A-series lineup was unveiled in March as the successor to the Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A56 5G. Both handsets feature 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED+ displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and are powered by Exynos chipsets. The duo ships with One UI 8.5 out of the box, with a promise of six generations of Android upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Price in India

The price of the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G in India begins at Rs. 56,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is also available with 12GB of RAM, priced at Rs. 62,499. The handset is offered in Awesome Navy, Awesome Icyblue and Awesome Lilac colour options.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A37 5G price starts at Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. Customers can also purchase its 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, priced at Rs. 47,499 and Rs. 52,499, respectively. It is released in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal, and Awesome Graygreen shades.

Both handsets are available for purchase via the Samsung India website, other online platforms, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and retail stores across the country.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Offers

To make purchases more appealing, Samsung has rolled out an upgrade bonus of Rs. 5,000, with prices beginning at Rs. 36,999. There is also a cashback of Rs. 3,000 on select bank and UPI transactions. Those who do not wish to pay the full price of the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 5G up front can take advantage of a 24-month no-cost EMI offer.

Lastly, the tech giant offers an upgrade bonus of Rs. 3,000 for those who opt for EMI transactions, too.

The Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 5G are also available via the Triple Zero Scheme, which includes zero down payment and zero interest. on Samsung.com, across Samsung exclusive and partner stores, and other online platforms.