Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers

The Samsung Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 5G come with a promise of six generations of Android upgrades.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 April 2026 11:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G carry 50-megapixel triple rear camera units

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Galaxy A57 5G price starts at Rs. 56,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model
  • Galaxy A37 5G 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 41,999
  • Customers can avail of bank discounts, no-cost EMI offers, and more
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G are now available for purchase in India. The South Korean tech conglomerate's latest Galaxy A-series lineup was unveiled in March as the successor to the Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A56 5G. Both handsets feature 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED+ displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and are powered by Exynos chipsets. The duo ships with One UI 8.5 out of the box, with a promise of six generations of Android upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Price in India

The price of the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G in India begins at Rs. 56,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is also available with 12GB of RAM, priced at Rs. 62,499. The handset is offered in Awesome Navy, Awesome Icyblue and Awesome Lilac colour options.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A37 5G price starts at Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. Customers can also purchase its 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, priced at Rs. 47,499 and Rs. 52,499, respectively. It is released in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal, and Awesome Graygreen shades.

Both handsets are available for purchase via the Samsung India website, other online platforms, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and retail stores across the country.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Offers

To make purchases more appealing, Samsung has rolled out an upgrade bonus of Rs. 5,000, with prices beginning at Rs. 36,999. There is also a cashback of Rs. 3,000 on select bank and UPI transactions. Those who do not wish to pay the full price of the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 5G up front can take advantage of a 24-month no-cost EMI offer.

Lastly, the tech giant offers an upgrade bonus of Rs. 3,000 for those who opt for EMI transactions, too.

The Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 5G are also available via the Triple Zero Scheme, which includes zero down payment and zero interest. on Samsung.com, across Samsung exclusive and partner stores, and other online platforms.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Specifications, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Specifications Confirmed as Regulatory Listing Reveals Other Key Features

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: O'Romeo, Tu Yaa Main, Main Wo Aur Fuji, Thaai Kizhavi, and More
  2. Google and Apple's Next Phones Could Feature Samsung's New OLED Panel
  3. Ai+ Nova Flip 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Main Camera: See Price
  4. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Details Confirmed as Other Features Leak Online
  5. Samsung Might Host Its Galaxy Z Fold 8 Launch Event in This City
  6. Vivo T5 Pro 5G Will Launch in India in These Colour Options
  7. Early Leak Suggests CMF Phone 3 Pro Could Ditch MediaTek for Snapdragon
  8. iQOO 16 Tipped to Launch With This Snapdragon Chip, Samsung Display
  9. Google Bug Leaks Gemini AI Data in Google Pay, Oyo; Millions at Risk
#Latest Stories
  1. Valve Reportedly Working on SteamGPT, an AI-Powered Tool for Steam Support and Counter-Strike 2 Anti-Cheat
  2. Oppo Find X9s Pro Design, Camera Configuration and Other Key Details Revealed as Launch Date Approaches
  3. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  4. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Specifications Confirmed as Regulatory Listing Reveals Other Key Features
  5. Google Pixel 11, iPhone 18 Pro, Apple’s Foldable Will Reportedly Feature OLED Panel Supplied By Samsung
  6. CMF Phone 3 Pro to Feature Snapdragon Chip and Bigger Battery With Faster Charging, Early Leak Suggests
  7. Apple Seeks Samsung South Korea’s Internal Records as App Store Practices Face DOJ Antitrust Scrutiny: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy A06, A56, F17 Prices Tipped to Increase in India From April 10
  9. iPhone 18 Pro Tipped to Feature Smaller Dynamic Island as Apple Tests Multiple Design Options
  10. Andromeda XXXVI Discovery Sheds Light on Dark Matter Rich Dwarf Galaxies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »