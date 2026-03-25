Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G have been announced on Wednesday. The new Galaxy A series smartphones feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. They flaunt a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Both Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G carry up to 12GB RAM and a maximum of 256GB on-board storage. The duo ships with One UI 8.5 out of the box, and Samsung is promising six generations of Android upgrades for the new Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G. They feature 5,000mAh battery units and have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G are currently listed on Amazon for pre-orders, with deliveries set to begin on April 2. As per the listing, the Galaxy A57 5G is priced at Rs. 56,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 62,499. It is available in Awesome Navy, Awesome Icyblue and Awesome Lilac colour options.

The Galaxy A37 5G, in contrast, costs Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage versions are priced at Rs. 47,499 and Rs. 52,999, respectively. It is released in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal, and Awesome Graygreen shades.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G run on One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 and are confirmed to receive six generations of Android and One UI upgrades, along with up to six years of security updates. Both phones feature a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports Samsung's Vision Booster technology.

The brand has not officially confirmed the chipsets powering its new A-series smartphones. However, the Galaxy A57 5G is believed to have an Exynos 1680 processor under the hood, while the Galaxy A37 5G is likely to run on the Exynos 1480 chip. Both phones have up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G

Photo Credit: Amazon

For optics, the Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G have slightly identical triple rear camera units headlined by a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The back camera setup of Galaxy A57 5G includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The Galaxy A37 5G's rear camera unit features an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

On the front, both Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G have a 12-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The camera units support multiple AI imaging features like object eraser, best face, filters and edit suggestions. The duo also offer different AI-based functionalities, including Voice Transcription, AI Select, and Circle to Search with Google. They have an Auto Trim feature for video editing.

Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G. The battery is claimed to deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge. Super Fast Charging 2.0 technology is claimed to fill the battery of the smartphones from zero to 60 percent in around 30 minutes of charging.

The Galaxy A57 5G measures 161.5x76.8x6.9mm and weighs 179g, while the Galaxy A37 5G measures 162.9 x 78.2 x 7.4mm and weighs 196g. They have Samsung's Knox Vault feature for security. Further, the phones come with an IP68 rating.

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