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Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch

The Galaxy A57 5G's price could be hiked by about Rs. 15,000 across all variants, as per the tipster.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 March 2026 09:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 will launch soon as Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 successors

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Highlights
  • Galaxy A37 5G could be offered in three RAM and storage variants
  • Samsung Galaxy A57 5G's price is tipped to begin at Rs. 56,999
  • The new models suggest a notable price increase year-on-year
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The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G are scheduled to be launched in India soon as the latest additions to the Galaxy A-series lineup. Ahead of their anticipated debut, the price of both handsets has been leaked. According to a tipster, the Galaxy A57 5G will be offered in two RAM and onboard storage configurations, with a starting price of Rs. 56,999. Meanwhile, three variants of the Galaxy A37 5G could be introduced.

Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 5G Price in India (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) shared the leaked pricing of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A-series models in an X post. The Galaxy A37 5G price in India is tipped to begin at Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage variant. It may also be offered in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, priced at Rs. 47,999 and Rs. 52,999, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, meanwhile, could start at Rs. 56,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The tipster claims that the same storage configuration will also be offered with 12GB of RAM, priced at Rs. 62,999.

If the leaked pricing turns out to be accurate, it would indicate a massive price hike over the current generation models. For context, the Galaxy A36 5G was launched in India in March 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration. Its 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants were priced at Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 38,999, respectively.

This puts the price difference between the current and upcoming model at roughly Rs. 9,000 for the base variant, going up to Rs. 14,000 for the highest RAM and onboard storage configuration.

The price gap between the existing Galaxy A56 5G and the upcoming Galaxy A57 5G appears to be even bigger. The price of the Galaxy A56 5G in India starts at Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB + 128GB, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are marked at Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 47,999, respectively. This translates into a difference of about Rs. 15,000 across all variants.

The tipster claims that the leaked pricing does not include any "sellout offers" at the moment.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good design and build quality
  • 6 years of software support
  • Decent performance
  • Bright screen
  • Speakers are loud
  • Bad
  • No HDR support
  • Average battery life
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A36 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A56 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Price in India, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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