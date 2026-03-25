Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch

The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G are scheduled to be launched in India soon as the latest additions to the Galaxy A-series lineup. Ahead of their anticipated debut, the price of both handsets has been leaked. According to a tipster, the Galaxy A57 5G will be offered in two RAM and onboard storage configurations, with a starting price of Rs. 56,999. Meanwhile, three variants of the Galaxy A37 5G could be introduced.

Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 5G Price in India (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) shared the leaked pricing of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A-series models in an X post. The Galaxy A37 5G price in India is tipped to begin at Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage variant. It may also be offered in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, priced at Rs. 47,999 and Rs. 52,999, respectively.

EXCLUSIVE



Samsung has locked pricing for Galaxy A57 5G & A37 5G in India 🇮🇳



• A57 5G (8/256GB) – ₹56,999

• A57 5G (12/256GB) – ₹62,499



• A37 5G (8/128GB) – ₹41,999

• A37 5G (8/256GB) – ₹47,499

• A37 5G (12/256GB) – ₹52,999



No sellout offers for now.



Mid-range is… pic.twitter.com/KXnNyIEwnV — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 24, 2026

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, meanwhile, could start at Rs. 56,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The tipster claims that the same storage configuration will also be offered with 12GB of RAM, priced at Rs. 62,999.

If the leaked pricing turns out to be accurate, it would indicate a massive price hike over the current generation models. For context, the Galaxy A36 5G was launched in India in March 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration. Its 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants were priced at Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 38,999, respectively.

This puts the price difference between the current and upcoming model at roughly Rs. 9,000 for the base variant, going up to Rs. 14,000 for the highest RAM and onboard storage configuration.

The price gap between the existing Galaxy A56 5G and the upcoming Galaxy A57 5G appears to be even bigger. The price of the Galaxy A56 5G in India starts at Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB + 128GB, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are marked at Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 47,999, respectively. This translates into a difference of about Rs. 15,000 across all variants.

The tipster claims that the leaked pricing does not include any "sellout offers" at the moment.