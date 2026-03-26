Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Price in India, Offers Announced

The Galaxy A57 5G is powered by an Exynos 1680 chipset, while the Galaxy A37 5G runs on the Exynos 1480 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 March 2026 18:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Price in India, Offers Announced

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G carry 50-megapixel triple rear camera units

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G feature 120Hz AMOLED displays
  • Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, A37 5G pack 5,000mAh batteries
  • Samsung brings AI features and six years updates to A series
Advertisement

Samsung has revealed the India pricing and launch offers for the Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G, which were introduced on Wednesday. The new Galaxy A series phones feature 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED+ displays with 120Hz refresh rates and are powered by Exynos chipsets. They come with 50-megapixel main cameras, 5,000mAh batteries with fast charging support, and run Android 16-based One UI 8.5. Samsung is also offering bank cashback, EMI options, and upgrade benefits for buyers.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Price in India, Offers

In India, the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G is priced at Rs. 56,999 for the 8GB+256GB model and Rs. 62,499 for the 12GB memory variant. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G starts at Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB+128GB model, while the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants are priced at Rs. 47,499 and Rs. 52,499, respectively.

The Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G will be available across retail stores, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Samsung India website, and other online platforms. Customers can avail of offers such as Rs. 3,000 bank or UPI cashback, a 24-month zero-interest EMI plan with no down payment, or a Rs. 3,000 upgrade bonus.

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G comes in Awesome Navy, Awesome Icyblue and Awesome Lilac finishes. The Galaxy A37 5G, on the other hand, is available in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal, and Awesome Greygreen colourways. The phones are now available for pre-orders on Amazon, with deliveries scheduled to start from April 2.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Specifications, Features

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G sport 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED+ displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A57 5G is powered by an Exynos 1680 chipset, while the Galaxy A37 5G runs on the Exynos 1480 SoC. Both phones support up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. They ship with Android 16-based One UI 8.5 out of the box and are promised to get six generations of OS upgrades as well as security updates. It is equipped with AI-backed tools like Samsung Bixby, Gemini and Perplexity.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G have a 50-megapixel main camera each. The Galaxy A57 5G comes with a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A37 5G includes an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calls, both phones have a 12-megapixel front camera.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G house a 5,000mAh battery each with support for Super Fast Charging 2.0 technology, which is claimed to charge the handsets from zero to 60 percent in about 30 minutes. The phones have an IP68-rated dust and water-resistant build and are equipped with Samsung's Knox Vault feature.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A Series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple's iPad (2026) Seemingly Confirmed as Listing for Screen Protector Surfaces Online: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Price in India, Offers Announced
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
?>

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Mardaani 3, O Romeo, Kaattaan, Daredevil: Born Again S2, and More
  2. iQOO Z11 Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC, 9,020mAh Battery
  3. Realme 16 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  4. Vivo V70 FE India Launch Date, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  5. Dell Unveils AI-Powered Pro PCs, Workstations, Monitors and More
  6. Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release Revealed: Where to Watch Ranveer Singh Starrer Online?
  7. NASA Plans Nuclear-Powered Spacecraft for Skyfall Mission to Mars
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Plans Nuclear-Powered Spacecraft for Skyfall Mission to Mars
  2. Astronomers Capture Two Giant Planets Forming Around Young Star WISPIT 2
  3. iQOO Z11 Launched With 9,020mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC: Price, Features
  4. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Price in India, Offers Announced
  5. Apple's iPad (2026) Seemingly Confirmed as Listing for Screen Protector Surfaces Online: Report
  6. Dell Pro Notebooks, Desktop PCs, Workstations Launched Alongside New Dell Pro P Monitors and Accessories
  7. Oppo K15 Pro Series to Launch in China in April Alongside Oppo Watch X3 Mini, Enco Clip 2
  8. Vivo V70 FE India Launch Date Confirmed; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  9. Ready Or Not Texas Season 1: A Fun Korean Reality Journey Through Texas Now Streaming Online
  10. Apple Testing 200-Megapixel Sensor Expected to Debut on Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »