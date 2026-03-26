Samsung has revealed the India pricing and launch offers for the Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G, which were introduced on Wednesday. The new Galaxy A series phones feature 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED+ displays with 120Hz refresh rates and are powered by Exynos chipsets. They come with 50-megapixel main cameras, 5,000mAh batteries with fast charging support, and run Android 16-based One UI 8.5. Samsung is also offering bank cashback, EMI options, and upgrade benefits for buyers.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Price in India, Offers

In India, the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G is priced at Rs. 56,999 for the 8GB+256GB model and Rs. 62,499 for the 12GB memory variant. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G starts at Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB+128GB model, while the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants are priced at Rs. 47,499 and Rs. 52,499, respectively.

The Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G will be available across retail stores, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Samsung India website, and other online platforms. Customers can avail of offers such as Rs. 3,000 bank or UPI cashback, a 24-month zero-interest EMI plan with no down payment, or a Rs. 3,000 upgrade bonus.

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G comes in Awesome Navy, Awesome Icyblue and Awesome Lilac finishes. The Galaxy A37 5G, on the other hand, is available in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal, and Awesome Greygreen colourways. The phones are now available for pre-orders on Amazon, with deliveries scheduled to start from April 2.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Specifications, Features

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G sport 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED+ displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A57 5G is powered by an Exynos 1680 chipset, while the Galaxy A37 5G runs on the Exynos 1480 SoC. Both phones support up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. They ship with Android 16-based One UI 8.5 out of the box and are promised to get six generations of OS upgrades as well as security updates. It is equipped with AI-backed tools like Samsung Bixby, Gemini and Perplexity.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G have a 50-megapixel main camera each. The Galaxy A57 5G comes with a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A37 5G includes an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calls, both phones have a 12-megapixel front camera.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G house a 5,000mAh battery each with support for Super Fast Charging 2.0 technology, which is claimed to charge the handsets from zero to 60 percent in about 30 minutes. The phones have an IP68-rated dust and water-resistant build and are equipped with Samsung's Knox Vault feature.