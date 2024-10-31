Technology News
Pixel 9's AI-Powered Pixel Weather App Heading to Pixel 6 and Newer Devices

The Pixel Weather app also features an AI generated summary.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 October 2024 18:32 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Weather app was previously exclusive to Pixel 9 series phones

  • Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 series models are eligible to get app
  • It provides AI-generated overviews of the weather
  • Google released its own weather app in the Made by Google 2024 event
Google released the Pixel Weather app with the Pixel 9 lineup in August at its annual Made by Google event. Now the app is making its way to older Pixel smartphones including the Pixel 6 and later, and the Pixel Table. All supported devices are receiving the Pixel Weather app as part of the October Feature Drop. Users can access weather forecasts with Pixel Weather and it includes a customised detail page, notifications, and summary. Eligible Pixel phone users can spot the new Google Weather app as an update in the Play Store.

Google Rolling Out Pixel Weather App to Older Pixel Phones

As part of the latest October Pixel Feature Drop, the Pixel Weather app is expanding to more Pixel devices, as spotted by 9to5Google. All models in the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 series are eligible to receive the new app. Pixel A series phones including Pixel 6a, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8a, and Google Pixel Tablet are also supported.

A Pixel Weather app update should be available via the Google Play Store. At the time of writing, the version number available was seen to be 1.0.20240910.687035637 in India.

The app also provides an AI-generated weather overview with tips and includes a customisable detail page, notifications, and summary. Users can get a 10-day forecast, air quality index (AQI), humidity, weather map and pollen count through the app. The pollen count feature is currently exclusive to select markets including the UK, Germany, France, and Italy. It offers AI-generated weather backgrounds and precipitation maps as well.

Once installed, the new “Weather” icon will be available in the app drawer. Users have to allow app notifications and precise locations for the Pixel Weather app. Taping the profile avatar > Pixel Weather settings will set the app as the primary source of weather notifications.

Google released a separate weather app at the Made by Google 2024 event. The app uses Gemini Nano — Google's AI model — for custom weather reports. It was earlier exclusive to Pixel 9 series phones including the Pixel 9Pixel 9 ProPixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

 

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and premium IPX8-rated design
  • Bloatware-free software
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Tons of AI features to fiddle with
  • Secure face unlock
  • Bad
  • A bit heavy even for a foldable
  • UI stutters randomly
  • Average cameras
  • Only 256GB storage variant
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4650mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2152x2076 pixels
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact IP67-rated design
  • Timely software updates
  • Pixel Feature Drops are worth the wait
  • Impressive still camera performance
  • Bad
  • Thick display bezel
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Heating limits camera options
  • Wired and wireless charging are slow
Read detailed Google Pixel 8a review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4492mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship build and design
  • Excellent display
  • Great cameras
  • Good battery life
  • AI features are fun
  • Bad
  • Processor is still not great
  • Heats up
  • No longer compact
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Microsoft Forecasts Slower Cloud Business Growth in Second Quarter

