Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Google Pixel 8: Which is Better?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and the Google Pixel 8 are among the most in-demand smartphones during this festival season.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 November 2024 19:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 or Pixel 8?

  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G price in India starts at Rs 39,999
  • The Google Pixel 8 price starts at Rs 39,999 for a limited time
  • Here’s which one is a better option to consider
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is undoubtedly one of the best Android smartphones available and has some heavy discounts. The handset comes equipped with some good features and specifications, which makes it a good option to consider under the Rs 45,000 price segment. However, the competition is quite tough in this segment as we also have the Google Pixel 8, which is currently available for as low as Rs 39,999 during the festive season. So, naturally, confusion might arise for those who are looking for a non-Chinese smartphone in this price segment. So, to clear things up, we have compiled a detailed comparison where we will be talking about price in India, design, display, performance, battery life, cameras, and more of both the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Google Pixel 8. So, without further ado, let's get started. 

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Google Pixel 8: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G price in India currently starts at Rs 39,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB model is currently available for Rs 42,999. 

During the festive season, Google Pixel 8 price in India starts at Rs 39,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option comes with a price tag of Rs 42,999. 

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Google Pixel 8: Design

The Galaxy S23 5G comes with an armour aluminium frame and packs Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass on the front and back panels. The handset also features an IP68 rating, making it water and dust-resistant. The handset is available in Phantom Black, Green, Cream, and Lavender colour options. The Galaxy S23 5G measures 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm and weighs 168 grams.

The Google Pixel 8, on the other hand, features a polished glass back at the rear panel and offers a satin metal finish. The model is available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose colour options. It measures 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm and weighs 187 grams.    

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Google Pixel 8: Display

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G features a 6.1-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It also features up to 1,750nits of peak brightness, 240Hz of touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. 

The Google Pixel 8 packs a 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The phone has a 1080x2400 pixels resolution and offers Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The device also features an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,000nits of peak brightness. 

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Google Pixel 8: Performance and OS

In terms of performance, the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that is specially made for the Galaxy handset. The chipset offers an Adreno 740 GPU. It also packs 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. 

The Google Pixel 8 is powered by the company's in-house Google Tensor G3 chipset that comes with Titan M2 security chip. The handset packs 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. 

In terms of software, both models run on Android 14. Samsung says that it will deliver three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates. On the other hand, Google promised seven years of OS and security updates for its Pixel 8. 

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Google Pixel 8: Cameras

In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G packs a triple-camera setup. The device features a 50-megapixel dual-pixel primary sensor with OIS support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and OIS support. On the front, the handset comes equipped with a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel selfie camera with an AI object-aware engine. The handset supports 8K video recording support as well. 

Coming to the Google Pixel 8, the device is loaded with a dual-camera setup on the rear panel. The company has added a 50-megapixel primary Samsung GN2 sensor with f/1.68 aperture and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 ultra-wide-angle lens with 125-degree FoV. On the front, the handset is equipped with a 10.5-megapixel selfie camera with 92.8-degree FoV. The handset supports 4K 60fps video recording support. 

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Google Pixel 8: Battery 

In terms of battery, the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G features a 3,900mAh battery. The handset packs 25W wired fast charging, Qi wireless charging, and a wireless power share feature. The Google Pixel 8 is loaded with a 4,575mAh battery and offers 27W wired fast charging and 18W wireless charging support. 

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Google Pixel 8: Conclusion 

To conclude, both models are loaded with some good features and specifications. The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G (Review) offers better performance and better cameras, while the Google Pixel 8 (Review) brings stock Android features coupled with some useful AI features. So, if you love a sleek and stylish smartphone that offers good performance and cameras, then you can consider both models. 

  Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 8
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23
Key Specs
Display6.20-inch6.10-inch
ProcessorGoogle Tensor G3Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera11-megapixel12-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel + 12-megapixel50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM8GB8GB
Storage128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity4575mAh3,900mAh
OSAndroid 14Android 13
Resolution1080x2400 pixels-
See full Comparison »
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
