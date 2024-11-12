Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 5G: Which is Better?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is currently one of the best compact flagship Android smartphones available in the market. The handset from the brand brings the newest features with AI taking centre stage. The model from the South Korean brand offers flagship specifications like an AMOLED display, top-notch cameras, premium design, and more. We also have the Samsung Galaxy S23, which is still a viable option for those who want to experience a flagship from the company. The handset still offers top-notch features and specifications and a compact yet premium design language.

So, the question here is: Which one should you choose? Should you go with the Galaxy S24? Or, instead, save some money and buy Galaxy S23? To help you make an informed decision, we have pitted both devices against each other so that you can get an idea of which makes sense for your needs. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 5G: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G price in India currently starts at Rs 41,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB model is currently available for as low as Rs 50,000 on online e-commerce platforms.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 5G price in India currently starts at Rs 57,499 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option after all the discounts and offers. The 8GB RAM and 256GB model is available for as low as Rs 60,000.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 5G: Design

The Galaxy S23 5G comes with an armour aluminium frame and packs Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass on the front and back panels. The handset also features an IP68 rating, making it water and dust-resistant. The handset is available in Phantom Black, Green, Cream and Lavender colour options. The Galaxy S23 5G measures 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm and weighs 168 grams.

The Galaxy S24 5G also features a slightly similar design language as compared to the Galaxy S23 5G. The model also features an armour aluminium frame, and for the first time, the components are made of recycled cobalt and rare earth elements. Moreover, the handset also features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The phone is available in Moreover, the handset is available in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow colour options. The Galaxy S24 5G measures 147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm and weighs 167 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 5G: Display

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G packs a 6.1-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The screen comes with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels coupled with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It also features up to 1,750nits of peak brightness, 240Hz of touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The Galaxy S24 5G packs a 6.2-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The device offers a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and packs Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The device also features an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,600nits of peak brightness.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 5G: Performance and OS

In terms of performance, the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that is specially made for the Galaxy handset. The chipset offers an Adreno 740 GPU. It also packs 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 5G is loaded with a deca-core Samsung Exynos 2400 chipset. It also comes equipped with a Samsung Xclipse 940 GPU. The handset comes loaded with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of software, both the models run on Android 14, and the brand has promised three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 5G: Cameras

In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G packs a triple-camera setup. The device features a 50-megapixel dual-pixel primary sensor with OIS support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and OIS support. On the front, the handset comes equipped with a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel selfie camera with an AI object-aware engine.

Coming to the Galaxy S24 5G, the handset also features a triple-camera setup on the rear panel. The device features a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support and f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS support. On the front, the device features a 12-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 5G: Battery

In terms of battery, the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G features a 3,900mAh battery. The Galaxy S24 packs a slightly bigger 4,000mAh battery. Both models offer 25W wired fast charging, Qi wireless charging and a wireless power share.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 5G: Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24 are among the top offerings from the South Korean giant. The Samsung Galaxy S23 (Review) is perfect for those who want to experience a flagship offering from the brand without putting a deep hole in their pocket. The Galaxy S24 (Review) currently stands as one of the best compact flagship smartphones from Samsung that brings all the latest features and specifications.