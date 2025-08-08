Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • One UI 8 Beta for Samsung Galaxy S24 Tipped to Roll Out on August 13; Galaxy S23 Beta to Follow Soon

One UI 8 Beta for Samsung Galaxy S24 Tipped to Roll Out on August 13; Galaxy S23 Beta to Follow Soon

Galaxy users can join the One UI 8 Beta programme by signing up for it via the Samsung Members app.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 8 August 2025 09:47 IST
One UI 8 Beta for Samsung Galaxy S24 Tipped to Roll Out on August 13; Galaxy S23 Beta to Follow Soon

Photo Credit: Samsung

One UI 8 is Samsung's custom version of the Android 16 operating system

Highlights
  • One UI 8 Beta for Galaxy S24 series is tipped to release on August 13
  • Galaxy S23 series users could get the beta starting September 8
  • A One UI 8 test build was also spotted for the Galaxy S21 FE
Advertisement

Samsung recently announced the expansion of its One UI 8 Beta programme to include more handsets. However, the company stopped short of revealing the exact timeline of the firmware's rollout. The information has now surfaced, courtesy of a tipster. The One UI 8 Beta for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is tipped to be released beginning next week. Meanwhile, Galaxy S23 series users might be able to experience the beta update and experiment with all of the new features in September.

One UI 8 Beta for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

Tarun Vats shared information about the One UI 8 Beta release schedule in a post on X (formerly Twitter). As per the tipster, the beta update for the Galaxy S24 series will be released on August 13. It will also be rolled out for the Galaxy S23 series beginning September 8.

This is in line with Samsung's August 5 announcement where it revealed the expansion of the One UI 8 Beta programme. At the time, the tech giant said that One UI 8 Beta for the Galaxy S24 series, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, would be released “next week”.

Meanwhile, models such as the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy A55 5G, and Galaxy A35 5G will be receiving the update beginning September.

Once available, users can sign up for the beta programme via the Samsung Members app, which is available in a total of 36 countries. However, do note that the availability of features will vary depending on the country the user resides in, and not all of the regions will receive the same features.

Interestingly, the South Korean tech conglomerate also seems to be planning One UI 8 release outside of the devices it already mentioned previously. This is evident by the alleged discovery of the first One UI 8 test build for the Galaxy S21 FE on Samsung's server. It was listed with the build number G990EXXUHHYH2.

Notably, the Android 16-based firmware's stable build is already available, but it is limited to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE models which were unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event in July.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: One UI 8 Beta, One UI 8, Android 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OpenAI Announces GPT-5 Family of Frontier AI Models With Improved Performance in Coding, Health, and Writing

Related Stories

One UI 8 Beta for Samsung Galaxy S24 Tipped to Roll Out on August 13; Galaxy S23 Beta to Follow Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. GitHub May Have Accidentally Leaked OpenAI's Upcoming GPT-5 Models
  2. Best Headphones, TWS Earphones Deals Before Amazon's Sale Ends
  3. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G With Dimensity 9400+ SoC Launched: Check Price
  4. Lenovo Refreshes LOQ Laptops in India With Up to Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU
  5. Infinix GT 30 5G+ With GT Shoulder Triggers Launched in India: See Price
  6. OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Mayasabha, and More
  7. OpenAI Announces GPT-5 Family of Frontier AI Models With These Features
  8. Lenovo Idea Tab Now Up for Sale in India With This Price Tag
  9. One UI 8 Beta for Samsung Galaxy S24 Tipped to Roll Out on August 13
  10. Infinix GT 30 5G+ Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 15 5G Price, Colour Options Listed on Website Ahead of Launch in Malaysia and Singapore
  2. Infinix GT 30 5G+ Launched in India With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera, GT Shoulder Triggers: Price, Specifications
  3. Infinix Hot 60i 5G India Launch Confirmed; Will Debut With Dimensity 6400 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  4. Sony CFO Calls Xperia Brand 'Very Important' Part of Business Amidst Ongoing Challenges
  5. Honor 400 Smart 5G Design, Specifications Surface on Telecom Operator's Site Ahead of Imminent Debut
  6. One UI 8 Beta for Samsung Galaxy S24 Tipped to Roll Out on August 13; Galaxy S23 Beta to Follow Soon
  7. OpenAI Announces GPT-5 Family of Frontier AI Models With Improved Performance in Coding, Health, and Writing
  8. Infinix GT 30 5G+ Launching Today: Know Price, Features, Specifications and More
  9. Greenland's Melting Glaciers Feed Ocean Life, Study Finds
  10. NASA Aims to Deploy Nuclear Reactor on Moon by 2030 for Strategic Power
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »