Samsung recently announced the expansion of its One UI 8 Beta programme to include more handsets. However, the company stopped short of revealing the exact timeline of the firmware's rollout. The information has now surfaced, courtesy of a tipster. The One UI 8 Beta for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is tipped to be released beginning next week. Meanwhile, Galaxy S23 series users might be able to experience the beta update and experiment with all of the new features in September.

One UI 8 Beta for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

Tarun Vats shared information about the One UI 8 Beta release schedule in a post on X (formerly Twitter). As per the tipster, the beta update for the Galaxy S24 series will be released on August 13. It will also be rolled out for the Galaxy S23 series beginning September 8.

Hearing from sources: Samsung might roll out One UI 8 Beta on these dates



• Galaxy S24 – Aug 13

• Galaxy S23 – Sept 8



(±1–2 days because, well… Samsung loves surprises 😅) pic.twitter.com/77uVvtl2oe — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) August 7, 2025

This is in line with Samsung's August 5 announcement where it revealed the expansion of the One UI 8 Beta programme. At the time, the tech giant said that One UI 8 Beta for the Galaxy S24 series, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, would be released “next week”.

Meanwhile, models such as the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy A55 5G, and Galaxy A35 5G will be receiving the update beginning September.

Once available, users can sign up for the beta programme via the Samsung Members app, which is available in a total of 36 countries. However, do note that the availability of features will vary depending on the country the user resides in, and not all of the regions will receive the same features.

Interestingly, the South Korean tech conglomerate also seems to be planning One UI 8 release outside of the devices it already mentioned previously. This is evident by the alleged discovery of the first One UI 8 test build for the Galaxy S21 FE on Samsung's server. It was listed with the build number G990EXXUHHYH2.

Notably, the Android 16-based firmware's stable build is already available, but it is limited to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE models which were unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event in July.