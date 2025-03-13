Samsung Galaxy S23 series has started receiving One UI 7 Beta build in select regions including India. Recent posts on the company's community forums suggest that Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra users can now sign up for the One UI 7 beta programme. The One UI 7 beta earlier remained limited to the Galaxy S24 series, and Samsung announced the availability of Galaxy AI features on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 through the One UI 7 beta programme last week.

One UI 7 Beta Arrives on Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

As per user posts on Samsung Community Forum, Samsung started rolling out the Android 15-based One UI 7.0 beta update for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in India, the US and Korea. Beta builds are only available for unlocked models. In India, the update is said to be reaching the Galaxy S23 with the firmware version S918BXXU8ZYC3. The update said to come with firmware version S918BOXM8ZYC3 for the Galaxy S23+ and S918BXXU8DYC3 for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The One UI 7 beta is based on Android 15 and comes with the latest March 2025 security patch. The screenshots of the update show that it is around 4.6GB in size. It is likely to reach more markets soon.

Interested users can update their Galaxy S23 series smartphones to experience Samsung's new custom skin in advance. Users have to enroll in the beta programme via the Samsung Members app. Since the update is a beta test, users are advised to back up their important data before downloading the update.

The One UI 7 beta update brings updates to Galaxy AI features, including advanced writing assist tools, updated call transcripts and more. It includes a new Now Bar that highlights relevant activities across various features. It includes new home screen, redesigned One UI widgets, lock screen, and a redesigned camera UX.

The One UI 7.0 beta is already available on Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The Galaxy Tab S10 series and Galaxy A55 are assured to get the update in the coming days. Samsung already confirmed that the stable One UI 7 updated will be available starting April.