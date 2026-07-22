Samsung is going all in this year with its brand-new Galaxy Z series globally. With three form factors, Samsung this time has a foldable for every age group. While the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is definitely the showstopper at Unpacked 2026, and you can read exactly why it is what it is here. The Galaxy Z Flip 8, the clamshell phone, is now the thinnest and lightest yet. But the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is still Samsung's north star and raises the benchmark with upgrades under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra price in India starts at Rs. 1,99,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs. 2,19,999, while the top-end 16GB + 1TB variant costs Rs. 2,59,999. At the Unpacked event in London, I got to spend some time with the all-new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and here's why it is still among the top foldables you can't go wrong with; read on.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Looks Familiar

If you were thinking that the Fold series now has a product with ultra branding and it may look different, then you are like me. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra looks very identical to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and that's a wonderful thing. Well, I reviewed the Z Fold 7 last year, and I said categorically that it is the north star of foldables, and that conclusion was mostly reached because of the sleek design, and I'm glad that Samsung has further refined it.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra features a sleek and premium design language.

At 4.1mm (when unfolded), the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is the slimmest Z Fold phone from the house of Samsung. For context and comparison, the Z Fold 7 measured 4.2mm. While the slim profile isn't something that will be noticeable, it shows Samsung's capability to refine things further. The phone gets Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic on the cover screen, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the rear and advanced armour aluminium.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is available in three different colour options.

The main screen is again 8 inches, and it is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X offering 2256x2504-pixel screen resolution and 422PPI pixel density. The phone gets a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. On the other hand, the cover screen is 6.5 inches and gets a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 1080x2520 pixels, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 422 PPI pixel density. Both displays offer 3000nits of peak brightness. The display is bright and also gets anti-reflection film that I will talk about more in my review. At 215 grams, the Z Fold 8 Ultra weighs the same as the Z Fold 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra comes with a new Flex Titanium design that offers a better foldable mechanism.

Samsung has adopted the all-new Flex Titanium tech on the latest Galaxy Z series. It is a titanium-based display structure designed to make foldables thinner while maintaining durability. Samsung has used this new tech across all three new foldables. As per Samsung executives, the Flex titanium strengthens display support and also absorbs pressure and impact while reducing crease visibility over time. One of the biggest learnings that the Samsung team got from the previous gen was the ease of opening the foldable, which was a struggle even after some use on the Fold 8. However, Samsung says that unfolding the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra feels smoother and more natural. In the limited time, the hinge mechanism does seem more refined.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Refinements All Over

The Z Fold 8 Ultra gets some upgrades under the hood, starting with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy platform powering the device. The flagship chipset delivers solid performance, as we at Gadgets 360 have reviewed multiple phones with this chipset and haven't been let down once. In the limited time with the phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra handles multitasking with ease alongside some image editing using Galaxy AI features, and multiple app switches. Of course, I will put the device to our suite of tests, including benchmark apps. The phone has been launched in three RAM and storage variants - 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM with 1TB storage models.

The foldable smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset.

Another big update under the hood is the addition of a 5000mAh battery, which gets 45W fast charging support. Samsung says that the phone can charge up to 67 percent in around 30 minutes. The phone also gets 20W wireless charging. The bump in the battery is massive considering the Z Fold 7 came with a 4400mAh battery. Same as the Z Fold 7, the Fold 8 Ultra gets IP48, but the company advises avoiding use at the beach and in the pool.

The foldable smartphone from the brand comes with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

The phone is available in Graphite, Cream, Violet Shadow, and Green Shadow (Samsung. com exclusive colour variant). I tried all colours briefly, and Cream this year is my favourite.

Jumping to the camera systems on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the phone gets a 200-megapixel main camera with OIS, 2x optical zoom, and f/1.7 aperture. Samsung has introduced an all-new 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/1.9 aperture and 120-degree field of view. There's also a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with PDAF, OIS and 3x optical zoom support. The phone packs a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the cover screen and a 10-megapixel camera on the internal main display. The cameras seem decent across the board, but I will reserve my verdict for the review.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra also gets a host of Galaxy AI features like Now Nudge, Ambient Nudge, and Notification Nudge, and agentic features in select markets (US and South Korea) that allow actions directly from the screen without switching apps. The phone also gets Gemini Intelligence as part of close collaboration with Google. With this, users can describe what they need, and app automation can work across over 40 apps and services.

Overall, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra definitely feels like a step up from last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7, but wait until we give a detailed review.