Nothing Phone 2a Price, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped

Nothing Phone 2a is expected to run on a MediaTek Dimenisty 7200 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 December 2023 09:18 IST
Nothing Phone 2a Price, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped

Nothing Phone 2a is said to be a skimmed down version of the Nothing Phone 2 (pictured)

  • Nothing Phone 2a could launch in Black and White colour options
  • The handset may be equipped with a 32-megapixel front camera
  • The Nothing Phone 2a will likely carry 50-megapixel dual rear camera
Nothing Phone 2a is expected to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2024. Over the past few weeks, details of a new smartphone from Nothing have surfaced online. The UK-based OEM is said to be working on the Nothing Phone 2a, which is likely to launch with trimmed specifications as compared to the company's last handset, the Nothing Phone 2. Design renders alongside several key features of the purported phone have been tipped previously. Now, a tipster has suggested the price, colour options, and RAM and storage configurations of the Nothing Phone 2a.

Tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) shared in a post on X that the Nothing Phone 2a is likely to launch in Black and White colour options. He also claimed that the base variant of the smartphone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage could be priced below EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 36,800). The tipster added that the handset could also be available in a 12GB + 256GB variant but did not hint at a price range for this option. 

An earlier leak suggested that the Nothing Phone 2a will be listed at $400 (roughly Rs. 33,200). This leak also showed a PVT unit of the phone that featured a horizontal camera module placed centrally towards the top of the back panel, while the front panel was seen with a centred hole-punch slot for the front camera. It was also seen with a redesigned Glyph Interface.

Meanwhile, a recent report had claimed that the Nothing Phone 2a could include a 1/1.5-inch 50-megapixel Samsung S5KNG9 primary sensor alongside a 1/2.76-inch 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN1 sensor with an ultrawide lens at the back. It may also get a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 front camera sensor.

The Nothing Phone 2a has been tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimenisty 7200 SoC and a 6.7-inch  120Hz AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1,084 x 2,412 pixels. It is likely to ship with Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5. The phone is expected to launch at the 'Nothing to See' MWC event in Barcelona on February 27.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 2a, Nothing Phone 2a price, Nothing Phone 2a launch, Nothing Phone 2a specifications, Nothing, MWC 2024, MWC
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Software Firm MicroStrategy Buys Bitcoin Worth $615.7 Million Ahead of SEC's Spot ETF Decision

Nothing Phone 2a Price, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped
