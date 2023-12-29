Nothing Phone 2a is expected to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2024. Over the past few weeks, details of a new smartphone from Nothing have surfaced online. The UK-based OEM is said to be working on the Nothing Phone 2a, which is likely to launch with trimmed specifications as compared to the company's last handset, the Nothing Phone 2. Design renders alongside several key features of the purported phone have been tipped previously. Now, a tipster has suggested the price, colour options, and RAM and storage configurations of the Nothing Phone 2a.

Tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) shared in a post on X that the Nothing Phone 2a is likely to launch in Black and White colour options. He also claimed that the base variant of the smartphone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage could be priced below EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 36,800). The tipster added that the handset could also be available in a 12GB + 256GB variant but did not hint at a price range for this option.

Nothing Phone (2a)

8/128GB

12/256GB

White or Black

Sub 400 Euro price for base model. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) December 28, 2023

An earlier leak suggested that the Nothing Phone 2a will be listed at $400 (roughly Rs. 33,200). This leak also showed a PVT unit of the phone that featured a horizontal camera module placed centrally towards the top of the back panel, while the front panel was seen with a centred hole-punch slot for the front camera. It was also seen with a redesigned Glyph Interface.

Meanwhile, a recent report had claimed that the Nothing Phone 2a could include a 1/1.5-inch 50-megapixel Samsung S5KNG9 primary sensor alongside a 1/2.76-inch 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN1 sensor with an ultrawide lens at the back. It may also get a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 front camera sensor.

The Nothing Phone 2a has been tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimenisty 7200 SoC and a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1,084 x 2,412 pixels. It is likely to ship with Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5. The phone is expected to launch at the 'Nothing to See' MWC event in Barcelona on February 27.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.