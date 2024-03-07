Technology News

Vivo V30 series offers some great features. Here's everything you need to know

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 March 2024 16:33 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V30 series come with a starting price of Rs. 33,999

  • The Vivo V30 Pro and Vivo V30 offers 80W fast charging support
  • The Vivo V30 Pro comes with Zeiss cameras
  • Both the models offer 3years of Android and 4years of security updates
Vivo has finally launched its next-generation of V-series smartphones in India. The brand has introduced the Vivo V30 Pro and the Vivo V30 in the country. The Vivo V30 has a starting price of Rs 33,999, while the Pro variant starts at Rs 41,999. The Vivo V-series has been known for providing good camera performance, and the latest addition offers solid features in this department. However, is it enough to give stiff competition to other phones in a similar price segment? Here are five things we like about the all-new Vivo V30 series and one thing we didn't. 

5 Things We Like About Vivo V30 Series

Here are five features that we absolutely admire about the new Vivo V30 series. 

Powerful Cameras 

The Vivo V-series is known for its camera capabilities, and the new Vivo V30 series is no different. The company has collaborated with Zeiss to improve the cameras of the Vivo V30 Pro. The phone offers a triple-camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 sensor with OIS support, a 50-megapixel Zeiss portrait camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone offers six different kinds of portrait-like bokeh effects. Moreover, it also features video bokeh, which claims to deliver a cinematic experience. 

 

7 Vivo V30 Pro

Coming to the Vivo V30, it offers a dual-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Another interesting feature of the Vivo V30 series is the new group portrait photo that uses the wide-angle camera to take 92-degree wide-angle shots. For the front, both the models are loaded with a 50-megapixel Eye AF selfie camera. Furthermore, both smartphones are also support 4K video recording on both front and rear cameras. 

Sleek Design 

The Vivo V30 series is set to be one of the slimmest smartphones of 2024. The phone is 7.45 mm thick and has a borderless curved display that claims to enhance the in-hand feel. The phones have a reinforced middle frame, metal edge, and customised aluminium alloy corners for added durability.

6 Vivo V30 series

The Vivo V30 has three colour options: Andaman Blue, Peacock Green, and Classic Black. The Vivo V30 Pro comes in Andaman Blue and Classic Black colour options. The special focus this time is on the Andaman Blue colour option, which is said to give hues representing the Andaman Sea. 

Sharp Display 

The Vivo V30 series offers some good displays as well. The phones are loaded with a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display that provides a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels. Both the phones also feature a 120Hz refresh rate along with 2800 nits of peak lock brightness.
 

5 Vivo V30 series

The Vivo V30 series comes with Schott Xensation glass for display protection. Moreover, you get  HDR10+ support, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and SGS eye-protection certification. 

80W Fast Charging 

The latest models come with some solid battery specs. The Vivo V30 series offers a large 5,000mAh battery with 80W FlashCharge support. Moreover, the company claims that the battery on the new models can last twice as long as compared to previous generation models. Also, the company claims that the battery health will remain above 80- percent for up to 4 years, thanks to 1,600 charge-discharge cycles.

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC

The Vivo V30 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor and Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. The phone packs up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. On the other hand, the Vivo V30 comes loaded with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor with Adreno 720 GPU. The model features 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. 

3 Vivo V30 series

Both models offer a large VC cooling chamber and 11 built-in temperature sensors that improve thermal performance. Moreover, the phones will have three generations of Android and four years of security updates. 

1 Thing We Didn't Like About Vivo V30 Series

Not all things are perfect, and the same can be said for the Vivo V30 series. Here's one thing that we think can be improved. 

Bloatware 

4 Vivo V30 series

The FunTouch OS 14 is undoubtedly a heavy skin over the Android 14 operating system, and it does come with its fair share of bloatware, which can be off-putting, provided the price tag. You still get several third-party apps, the un-popular V-appstore and more. However, you can delete some applications from the phone with ease. 

To conclude, the Vivo V30 series seems to be an interesting phone that offers a premium and sleek design, a bright and sharp display, decent performance, and some good cameras. However, the company still needs to work on the user interface to align it more with the competition. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

