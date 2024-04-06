Vivo V30 Lite 4G has been launched by the company as the latest entrant in the company's V series of smartphones. It arrives four months after the company unveiled the Vivo V30 Lite 5G in global markets. The new handset from Vivo features a Snapdragon 685 chipset and runs on Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14. It also sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen that has a 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo V30 Lite 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 80W.

Vivo V30 Lite 4G price

Vivo V30 Lite 4G price is set at RUB 24,999 (roughly Rs. 22,510) in Russia. The phone is available via the company's online store, in Crystalline Black and Serene Green (translated from Russian) colour options. It is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. There's currently no word from the company on plans to launch the handset in other markets, including India.

Vivo V30 Lite 4G specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V30 Lite 4G runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 out-of-the-box. This smartphone sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Asahi's DT-Star2 Plus protection. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 685 chip paired with 8GB of RAM.

For capturing images and recording videos, the Vivo V30 Lite 4G is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) and an unspecified 2-megapixel camera. It is also equipped with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

The company's website states that the Vivo V30 Lite 4G is equipped with 256GB of inbuilt storage, but the online store currently lists only one 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The Vivo V30 Lite 4G also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging support. It also has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance and measures 163.17×75.81×7.95mm.

