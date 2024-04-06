Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo V30 4G With Snapdragon 685 Chip, 50 Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo V30 4G With Snapdragon 685 Chip, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo V30 Lite 4G is available in Crystalline Black and Serene Green (translated from Russian) colour options.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 6 April 2024 12:09 IST
Vivo V30 4G With Snapdragon 685 Chip, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V30 Lite 4G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo V30 Lite 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W charging support
  • The handset runs on Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14
  • The Vivo V30 Lite 4G sports a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED screen
Advertisement

Vivo V30 Lite 4G has been launched by the company as the latest entrant in the company's V series of smartphones. It arrives four months after the company unveiled the Vivo V30 Lite 5G in global markets. The new handset from Vivo features a Snapdragon 685 chipset and runs on Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14. It also sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen that has a 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo V30 Lite 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 80W.

Vivo V30 Lite 4G price

Vivo V30 Lite 4G price is set at RUB 24,999 (roughly Rs. 22,510) in Russia. The phone is available via the company's online store, in Crystalline Black and Serene Green (translated from Russian) colour options. It is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. There's currently no word from the company on plans to launch the handset in other markets, including India.

Vivo V30 Lite 4G specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V30 Lite 4G runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 out-of-the-box. This smartphone sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Asahi's DT-Star2 Plus protection. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 685 chip paired with 8GB of RAM.

For capturing images and recording videos, the Vivo V30 Lite 4G is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) and an unspecified 2-megapixel camera. It is also equipped with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

The company's website states that the Vivo V30 Lite 4G is equipped with 256GB of inbuilt storage, but the online store currently lists only one 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The Vivo V30 Lite 4G also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging support. It also has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance and measures 163.17×75.81×7.95mm.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo V30 Lite 4G

Vivo V30 Lite 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo V30 Lite 4G, Vivo V30 Lite 4G price, Vivo V30 Lite 4G specifications, Vivo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Elon Musk Denies Report Tesla Is Scrapping Less-Expensive Electric Car
Vivo V30 4G With Snapdragon 685 Chip, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Grand Festive Sale Begins: Check Deals and Offers on Smart TVs
  2. PlayStation 5 Slim Arrives in India With 10-Minute Delivery in These Cities
  3. Vivo V30 4G With Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Just Corseca Soundwave TWS Earphones Review
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Could Launch Earlier Than Expected
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Urges US Appeals Court to Overturn ITC's Apple Watch Import Ban Amidst Masimo Dispute
  2. Vivo V30 4G With Snapdragon 685 Chip, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Elon Musk Denies Report Tesla Is Scrapping Less-Expensive Electric Car
  4. Amazon Grand Festive Sale Begins: Deals and Offers on Smart TVs Revealed
  5. Reliance Digital Announces Digital Discount Days Sale: Check Dates, Prices and Offers
  6. Vivo T3x, iQoo Z9x Listed on BIS Website Hinting at Imminent India Launch: Report
  7. Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A Confirmed to Launch on April 18 as Company Resets Naming Strategy
  8. RBI Proposes Support for CBDC Distribution via Non-Bank Payment Operators
  9. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Parasyte: The Grey, and Others on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar and Sony Liv
  10. BGMI Developer Krafton Launches Bullet Echo India in Collaboration With Cut the Rope Maker Zeptolab
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »