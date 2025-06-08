Apple's WWDC 2025 will begin on June 9, and the company is expected to make several important software-related announcements at its five-day developer conference. The firm usually unveils its upcoming operating system (OS) updates for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, macOS, and other devices during the keynote event, which will take place as soon as WWDC kicks off on Monday. Last year's WWDC event focused on AI features, which were branded as Apple Intelligence and rolled out in phases over subsequent months.

WWDC 2025: Keynote Event Details

WWDC 2025 will kick off on June 9 at 10am PT, or 10:30pm IST for viewers in India. The keynote will be streamed via the company's YouTube channel, but users can also watch the keynote and the subsequent online sessions via the Apple Developer app, the company's website, and the Apple TV app. Like the company's previous WWDC events, these videos will also be available to stream after the event ends.

WWDC 2025: What to Expect From Apple's Developer Conference

Apple is not expected to unveil new hardware at WWDC 2025, and the company recently refreshed some of its devices that were due for an upgrade. The next devices that Apple is expected to unveil are the iPhone 17 series of smartphones, and perhaps new AirPods models, in the second half of 2025. Instead, the company is expected to focus on software-related announcements on Monday.

Apple has yet to roll out its upgraded AI-powered Siri unveiled at WWDC 2024

Apple Intelligence

Unlike last year's WWDC keynote, which spent a lot of time on Apple Intelligence features for eligible iPhone and Mac computers, this year's event might include a few updates on Apple's efforts to introduce new AI features on its devices. The company has yet to ship some Apple Intelligence features showcased at WWDC 2026, including a revamped, AI-powered Siri assistant.

According to details shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the company has some AI tools and features in development, but they are unlikely to be released this year. Instead, Apple could announce that it will allow third-party developers to access its large language models (LLMs) to support AI features inside their own apps.

Software Numbering Changes

Apple's software numbering is reportedly set to change this year, and the company could release all its operating system versions with the same number. This means that the updates to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, tvOS 18, watchOS 12, and visionOS 12 could arrive as iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26, watchOS 26, and visionOS 26.

If this claim is accurate, then Apple's major software updates that are released in the second half of the year will be numbered based on the coming year. Having the same version number for all of its operating systems would also eliminate the need for users to remember which software version is running on different Apple devices.

iOS 26, iPadOS 26 and macOS 26 (macOS Tahoe)

Previous reports indicate that Apple will introduce a drastic overhaul of its iOS and iPadOS designs this year, with some of the biggest changes to the interface since it rolled out iOS 7 in 2013. These changes could be partially inspired by the design of visionOS, which is the operating system for the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset. Some of these visual changes are also expected to arrive on macOS 26, which could be called macOS Tahoe.

Users can expect to see a more translucent design, with glass-like elements and rounded app icons. Some of Apple's built-in apps might also get easier to use with one hand, thanks to the rumoured bottom "pill" with navigation for tabs. Meanwhile, Apple's built-in apps could also get a fresh coat of paint on iOS 26. Apps like Messages could get live translation, while the Apple Music app may show animated artwork on the Lock Screen. The Shortcuts app is expected to be overhauled, and the company could also announce a new Gaming app.

watchOS 26, tvOS 26 and Other Features

Apple is also likely to bring some of its visual changes to watchOS 26, according to recent reports. The company's operating system for the Apple Watch is expected to get support for third-party widgets in the Control Centre, something that is already supported on the latest version of iOS.

On the other hand, Apple's apps on tvOS 26 could offer a greater focus on content, and the operating system might include some translucent UI elements from iOS 26. Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 might get support for head gestures, Camera Control, and other features. CarPlay is also expected to receive some visual updates.