Redmi Buds 5C with Hybrid ANC, 36-Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India: Specifications, Price

Redmi's latest TWS earbuds come with customisable controls and Hybrid active noise cancellation with support for three sound modes.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2024 16:41 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

Redmi Buds 5C are available in Acoustic Black, Bass White, and Symphony Blue colours

Highlights
  • Xiaomi launched the Redmi Buds 5C in India on Tuesday
  • The TWS earbuds come with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation
  • It is priced at Rs. 1,999 in India and can be purchased starting July 20
Redmi Buds 5C were launched in India alongside the Redmi 13 5G on Tuesday. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds join the company's latest lineup that also comprises of the Redmi Buds 5 launched in February this year. Redmi Buds 5C boast features such as Hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC), 36 hours of total battery life with fast charging capability, and support for multiple codecs.

Redmi Buds 5C Price in India

Redmi Buds 5C are priced in India at Rs. 1,999. The TWS earbuds are available in three colourways: Acoustic Black, Bass White, and Symphony Blue. According to the company, their sale begins on July 20 at 12pm IST and they can purchased from the brand website, Amazon, Flipkart, and Xiaomi retailers.

Redmi Buds 5C Specifications

Redmi Buds 5C come equipped with up to 40dB Hybrid ANC and support SBC and AAC codecs. They have a dedicated transparency mode which can be toggled via the companion Xiaomi Earbuds app. Using the same app, users can also customise controls. As per the company, the TWS earbuds feature 12.4mm dynamic Titanium drivers and support five sound profiles: Standard, Enhance Treble, Enhance Bass, Enhance Voice, and a custom mode.

The Redmi Buds 5C get IP54 rating for protection against dust and water ingress. In terms of connectivity, they supports Bluetooth 5.3 and Google's Fast Pair feature. Users can also enable the audio sharing feature on select Xiaomi and Redmi phones and connect two Redmi Buds 5C for shared music playback.

The charging case of the TWS earbuds measures 57 x 55.95 x 26.85mm in dimension and weigh 38.5g. The company claims that the Redmi Buds 5C can last up to 7 hours on a single charge, with the case providing a total playback time of up to 36 hours (with ANC turned off). They also feature quick charge functionality, with 10 minutes of charge said to provide up to two hours of playtime.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
