Acer is all set to make a return to the smartphone market in India. The Taiwanese brand will sell the devices through Amazon. The company was originally set to launch the new smartphones in India on March 25, but that did not happen. Now, Amazon has set up a new page on its website, revealing the arrival of Acer smartphones. However, the landing page reveals neither the names nor the number of smartphones that Acer will bring to India. The brand is rumoured to unveil the Acerpure Acerone Liquid S162E4 and Acerone Liquid S272E4 smartphones.

Amazon has created a dedicated landing page on its website teasing the arrival of new Acer smartphones. The promo page features a large camera module and includes the tagline "The next horizon." These devices appear to come with AI-based features.

Last month, Acer announced it would introduce new smartphones in India on March 25, but that did not happen. The latest teasers don't include the names of the upcoming handsets, but it is speculated that Acer will bring the Acerone Liquid S162E4 and Acerone Liquid S272E4 smartphones to the country. These were spotted earlier on the Acerpure website.

As per the listing, Acerone Liquid S162E4 has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The Liquid S272E4 has a 6.7-inch display, and a customised version of the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC under the hood.

Both phones run on Android 14, offer 4GB of RAM alongside 64GB of onboard storage, and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The Acerone Liquid S162E4 spots a 16-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 0.08-megapixel sensor, whereas the Liquid S272E4 has a 20-megapixel main sensor and a 0.3-megapixel secondary sensor. Both handsets include 5-megapixel selfie shooters.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.