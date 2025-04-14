Technology News
Apple CEO Tim Cook Prioritises Development of AR Smart Glasses to Beat Meta: Report

Here's what Apple might be working on before it introduces its first pair of augmented reality (AR) smart glasses.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 14 April 2025 14:20 IST
Photo Credit: Meta

Meta's Orion smart glasses prototype was unveiled in September 2024

Highlights
  • Apple's CEO is reportedly focused on AR glasses development
  • The firm is looking to beat Meta, which currently offers cheaper devices
  • Apple has yet to officially reveal any plans to make a new AR wearable
Apple CEO Tim Cook has reportedly made the development of true augmented reality (AR) glasses a "top priority" for the company, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman writes in his weekly Power On newsletter. The company has yet to officially confirm plans to work on a pair of AR glasses, while rivals like Google, Meta, and Snapchat have showcased prototypes of smart glasses that resemble a pair of spectacles. Unlike larger (and heavier) mixed reality headsets, AR glasses require advanced technology that must be made affordable in order to appeal to customers.

Apple Debating Whether to Allow AR Glasses to Capture Media

Citing an source, Gurman states that Cook is focused on developing an "industry-leading product" before Meta, and has been spending a lot of time on the purported AR glasses. Meta has already showcased an AR glasses prototype dubbed 'Orion', and a commercial version of the device is expected to debut in the coming years.

The Facebook parent firm currently offers the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, which do not include an AR component that displays text and other information. However, these glasses allow users to capture images using a camera and microphone. According to Gurman, Apple has also been working on similar wearables, but it is "actively debating" whether the smart glasses should be allowed to capture media.

While it's unclear whether Apple will launch camera-equipped spectacles like the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, previous reports indicate that the company is working on equipping other wearables with cameras — like the Apple Watch.

If Apple is successful in developing true AR glasses, the company will have to compete with other firms like Google, Meta, and Snapchat. Last week, Google showed off an XR glasses prototype at TED 2025 that can scan text and offers a 'Memory' feature. It could debut as a Samsung product by next year.

Meta also showcased a pair of smart glasses that is referred to as 'Orion', and the company is expected to launch a commercial version (codenamed Artemis) by 2027. Snap's fifth-generation AR glasses or Spectacles were unveiled in 2024, but there's no word on when availability will be expanded from developers to customers.

Further reading: AR Glasses, Apple AR Glasses, Tim Cook, Augmented Reality
David Delima
David Delima
David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima.
Samsung Reportedly Halts One UI 7 Update for Galaxy S24 Series Due to ‘Serious Bug’

