Acer smartphones will launch in India next week. E-commerce website Amazon India has teased the launch date of Acer smartphones in the country. The Taiwanese-based brand originally planned to unveil the devices last month, but this was postponed for unknown reasons. Although Acer is yet to disclose the official names of the upcoming models, previous leaks stated that the Acerpure Acerone Liquid S162E4 and Acerone Liquid S272E4 smartphones will debut in the country. They are likely to run on MediaTek chipsets.

An Amazon listing for the upcoming Acer smartphones reveal that they will be unveiled in India on April 15. The teaser showcases a large camera module with the tagline "The next horizon."

Acer smartphones were originally scheduled to land in the country on March 25, but that did not happen. The Amazon microsite didn't include the names of the upcoming handsets, but it is speculated that Acer will launch the Acerone Liquid S162E4 and Acerone Liquid S272E4 smartphones. These two models previously surfaced on the Acerpure India website, revealing specifications. They are anticipated to come with AI-based features.

Acerone Liquid S162E4, Liquid S272E4 Specifications

As per the listing, the Acerone Liquid S162E4 has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs on the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. It is listed to have a 16-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 0.08-megapixel sensor.

The Acerone Liquid S272E4 was spotted with features including a 6.7-inch display, 20-megapixel main rear camera sensor, and a 0.3-megapixel secondary sensor. It is likely to use a customised version of the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

Both Acerone Liquid S162E4 and Acerone Liquid S272E4 are listed with 5-megapixel selfie shooters. They run on the Android 14 operating system and offer 4GB of RAM alongside 64GB of onboard storage. They pack a 5,000mAh battery.

