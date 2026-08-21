Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • AI Is Key Smartphone Buying Factor for 82 Percent of Indian Consumers, Shows Amazon Survey

AI Is Key Smartphone Buying Factor for 82 Percent of Indian Consumers, Shows Amazon Survey

Amazon's Best in Tech Survey shows that 54 percent respondents like to keep their smartphones for at least two years.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 August 2026 16:08 IST
AI Is Key Smartphone Buying Factor for 82 Percent of Indian Consumers, Shows Amazon Survey

Photo Credit: Amazon

. For purchasing decisions, 47 percent consider reviews and ratings crucial

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon's survey indicates a growing interest towards premium smartphones
  • 54 percent said they keep their smartphones for at least two years
  • 15 percent is looking at phones priced between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 75,000
Advertisement

AI features have become a baseline expectation for most smartphone buyers in India, shows Amazon's latest Best in Tech Survey. The new survey conducted by the e-commerce platform received responses covering major consumer electronics categories. Amazon says that buyers prioritise performance and speed, battery life, and camera quality as the most important factors when purchasing a phone. Battery life is the most wanted feature. The survey also found that one in three smartphone buyers in India is considering spending Rs. 50,000 or more on their next smartphone.

Amazon Survey Shows What Indian Consumers Want From Their Smartphone

Amazon released the findings of the Best in Tech Survey conducted in July this year. The online platform says it has collected more than 40,000 responses across major consumer electronics categories, including smartphones, laptops and tablets, home entertainment and appliances, wearables, and audio.

VoltAmazon Discussion
Explore More...

The survey states that AI features now influence smartphone purchasing decisions for 82 percent of buyers, with contextual, everyday assistance valued most. 25 percent of respondents chose contextual assistance as the most sought-after feature, followed by generative photo editing at 18 percent. The survey found that 17 percent users prefer visual search, while adaptive battery management accounted for another 11 percent.

Best in Tech Survey shows that performance and speed are the top features that influence a purchase, cited by 87 percent of respondents. Battery life came in second, chosen by 79 percent , followed by camera quality, preferred by 77 percent of respondents.

Amazon notes that battery life stands out as both the most-wanted quality and the most common shortfall. Battery life is the feature which most of the users cite as the biggest area they want their current smartphones to improve, with 22 percent citing it as a major shortcoming; camera quality followed at 17 percent, and 12 percent pointed to performance.

Amazon's survey also indicates a growing interest towards premium smartphones. One in three buyers is considering spending Rs. 50,000 or more for their next smartphone. As per the survey, 15 percent is looking at phones priced between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 75,000 and 17 percent is considering devices above Rs. 75,000. Meanwhile, the Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 50,000 segment remains the largest, accounting for 42 percent of respondents. The Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 25,000 band accounts for 19 percent, while just 7 percent are shopping under Rs. 15,000.

The survey also offers a look at the approach of Indian buyers upgrading theIr smartphones. 54 percent respondents said they keep their smartphones for at least two years, while 48 percent plan to upgrade within the next three months. For purchasing decisions, 47 percent consider reviews and ratings crucial, compared to 35 percent for price and deals. 

Amazon confirmed that the findings of the survey will be taken into account to select categories for the second edition of the Best in Tech Awards, scheduled for September 2026.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Best in Tech Survey
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 21 Released: How to Claim Cyber Icon Vector Skin, Other Free Rewards

Related Stories

AI Is Key Smartphone Buying Factor for 82 Percent of Indian Consumers, Shows Amazon Survey
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M8x 5G With a 7,900mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  2. Vivo Announces Upcoming Launch of Vivo T5 5G in India
  3. Nike Pegasus Plus 2 Brings Visible Air Zoom Tech, ZoomX Foam for Everyday Runs
  4. 007 First Light Has Reached 4 Million Copies Sold in 3 Months
  5. Goodbye Android, Hello Gemini: Inside Google's Subtle Pixel 11 Shift
  6. Apple Watch ECG Detects Atrial Fibrillation in Triathlon Runner
  7. Vivo X500 Pro Series Allegedly Spotted in the Wild Ahead of China Launch
  8. iQOO Gaming Tablet Tipped to Get Active Cooling, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X500 Pro Series Model Allegedly Spotted in the Wild Ahead of China Launch
  2. Qualcomm’s Upcoming Flagship Snapdragon Chipset Names Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Lava Virat V1 Pro 5G India Launch Date Confirmed, Key Specifications Leaked
  4. Vivo T5 5G India Launch Confirmed; Flipkart Availability, 3D Curved Display Teased
  5. AI Is Key Smartphone Buying Factor for 82 Percent of Indian Consumers, Shows Amazon Survey
  6. Binance Employees Detained in UAE, Exchange Says Staff Were Cleared and Released
  7. BGMI Redeem Codes for August 21 Released: How to Claim Cyber Icon Vector Skin, Other Free Rewards
  8. Android 17 Pause Point May Be Limited to Pixel 11 Series, Google Says
  9. Slack Announces Slack Code to Bring AI Coding Agents Directly Into Team Collaboration
  10. IO Interactive Says 007 First Light Has Sold 4 Million Copies in 3 Months
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »