Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • 5G Rollout: Apple, Samsung Confirm December Timeline for Update to Enable 5G Support in India

5G Rollout: Apple, Samsung Confirm December Timeline for Update to Enable 5G Support in India

Apple is set to push software upgrades to recent models, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (2022) to enable 5G support in India.

By Reuters |  Updated: 12 October 2022 13:36 IST
5G Rollout: Apple, Samsung Confirm December Timeline for Update to Enable 5G Support in India

Apple said it would push software upgrades to recent models including iPhone 14

Highlights
  • iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 do not support 5G network currently
  • 5G will be enabled via a software update
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services on October 1

Apple and Samsung Electronics will upgrade software for their 5G-enabled phones in India by December, the companies said on Wednesday, as Indian authorities press mobile phone manufacturers to adopt the high-speed network.

The company said it would push software upgrades to recent models, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE, which, industry sources say, do not support the network currently.

"We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed," Apple said in a statement.

"5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services on October 1 amid much fanfare, with leading telecom operator Reliance Jio saying it would make the service available in four cities and rival Bharti Airtel in eight.

A Samsung India spokesperson said the company would roll out updates across all its 5G devices by mid-November.

Top bureaucrats from India's telecoms and IT departments will chair a meeting on Wednesday for early 5G adoption, asking executives from Apple, Samsung, Vivo and Xiaomi, as well as domestic telecom operators Reliance, Airtel and Vodafone Idea to be present, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

On Tuesday, PTI reported that secretaries of both the DoT and Ministry of Electronics and IT will chair the meeting to discuss teething 5G issues. The authorities will discuss the intervention of handset manufacturers and telecom operators to release software updates for all 5G handsets and prioritise the software upgrade for the adoption of 5G in India.

Bharti Airtel is the only operator to have commercially launched 5G services while Jio has started beta trials.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful SoC
  • IP67 rating, wireless charging
  • Slim and light
  • Regular software updates
  • Bad
  • Small, low-res display
  • Gets warm when stressed
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2022) review
Display 4.70-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone SE 2022, 5G, Bharti Airtel, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone 12, Jio, Samsung
Monica, O My Darling Netflix Release Date Set for November 11
DeFi Platform Mango Markets Exploited for Over $100 Million: Here's What You Need to Know

Related Stories

5G Rollout: Apple, Samsung Confirm December Timeline for Update to Enable 5G Support in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  4. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  5. Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition Teased to Support 210W Fast Charging
  6. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  2. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  3. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  4. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  5. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  6. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  7. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  8. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  9. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  10. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.