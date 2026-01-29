Adobe Express Premium Is Now Free for One Year for All Airtel Users

Adobe and Bharti Airtel announced a partnership on Thursday. As part of the announcement, the software giant will offer a one-year free subscription of Adobe Express platform to all users of the telecom service provider. This includes Airtel's prepaid and postpaid subscribers, Xstream users, and those with its DTH connection. In turn, the partnership brings roughly Rs. 4,000 worth of free subscriptions to more than 360 million Indians for the next 12 months. Notably, Adobe Express is an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered content creation platform that offers a wide range of tools and design features.

Adobe Express Premium Now Free for Airtel Users

In a press release, the two companies announced the partnership and the details about the one-year free Adobe Express Premium subscription. Access to the service can be found within Airtel's Thanks app, and Adobe maintains that no credit card information is required to activate the freebie. Interestingly, Adobe is the second company to partner with Airtel for a free service, after Perplexity did the same last year.

“We are excited to partner with Airtel to bring Adobe Express Premium to millions of people across India for free, accelerating the growth of India's vibrant creator economy and enabling people to easily produce standout content – whether boosting their careers, growing their businesses or promoting their passions,” said David Wadhwani, President, Creativity and Productivity Business, Adobe.

With Adobe Express Premium, users will get 250 generative credits per month, access to all premium static and video templates, more than 200 million royalty-free Adobe Stock photos, videos, music tracks and design elements, access to the complete Adobe Fonts collection with over 30,000+ fonts, additional tools like Remove Video Background, bulk asset resizing, and 100GB of cloud storage.

Adobe Express is pitched as a create-anything app, which is available across desktop, website, and mobile app. The platform was launched in 2021, and in 2025, the company integrated Firefly AI capabilities into it. The same year, Adobe also released the iOS and Android apps. Apart from English, the platform is available in eight Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.