Android 15 Could Arrive With Redesigned Status Bar Icons, Haptic Feedback for Quick Settings: Report

Android 15 could introduce status bar icons that look similar to the ones on Samsung's One UI skin and Google's Android 4.4 (KitKat) released in 2014.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 4 April 2024 19:39 IST
Android 15 Could Arrive With Redesigned Status Bar Icons, Haptic Feedback for Quick Settings: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Android 14 features the same status bar icons that were introduced nearly 10 years ago

Highlights
  • Android 15 will reportedly debut with revamped status bar icons
  • Google is expected to change the look of the status bar after a decade
  • Android 15 is expected to arrive in Q3 2024
Android 15 will arrive with updated status bar icons for the first time in a decade, according to a report. Spotted on the developer previews of Google's next version of Android, the refreshed design will bring back the segmented design for status bar icons found on earlier versions of Android. Google is also reportedly adding haptic feedback and improved animations for the quick settings menu on Android. Handsets that ship with Android 15 or receive a software update could sport the new design, depending on the smartphone maker.

Android Authority reports that Google has included redesigned status bar icons with the biggest visual change since Android 5 (Lollipop) was introduced in 2014, along with haptic feedback for the quick settings menu buttons. At the time, Google replaced its status bars (featuring a segmented design) with a design that complied with its Material Design guidelines. These icons, have remained nearly the same — with a few minor tweaks — on subsequent versions, including Android 14.

android 15 icons androidauthority android 15

Android 15 could bring back Google's segmented design from Android 4.4 (KitKat)
Photo Credit: Android Authority

 

After a decade of Android updates with nearly unchanged status bar icons, the next major update will reportedly bring back the segmented design. The publication states that the new interface had to be manually enabled, and are not visible by default on Android 15 DP 2, and it is currently unclear whether Google will enable it by default in the future or provide a toggle to allow users to access the new icons.

A screenshot of the Android 15 status bar shared by the publication reveals a redesigned status bar that closely resembles the mobile network and Wi-Fi icons on Samsung's One UI 6 skin for Android 14. Each "bar" on both icons is clearly denoted — the last time Google's own interface included these icons was on Android 4.4 (KitKat), released in 2014.

The battery icon in the status bar has also been updated on Android 15 DP 2 — the vertical icon has been replaced with a horizontal design with support for displaying the battery percentage inside the icon. A charging indicator is also displayed inside the icon, alongside the battery percentage, when the handset is being charged. We will have to wait until Q3 2024 to know whether Google plans on rolling out these UI changes with the stable release.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Android 15, Android 15 design, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
