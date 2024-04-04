Android 15 will arrive with updated status bar icons for the first time in a decade, according to a report. Spotted on the developer previews of Google's next version of Android, the refreshed design will bring back the segmented design for status bar icons found on earlier versions of Android. Google is also reportedly adding haptic feedback and improved animations for the quick settings menu on Android. Handsets that ship with Android 15 or receive a software update could sport the new design, depending on the smartphone maker.

Android Authority reports that Google has included redesigned status bar icons with the biggest visual change since Android 5 (Lollipop) was introduced in 2014, along with haptic feedback for the quick settings menu buttons. At the time, Google replaced its status bars (featuring a segmented design) with a design that complied with its Material Design guidelines. These icons, have remained nearly the same — with a few minor tweaks — on subsequent versions, including Android 14.

Android 15 could bring back Google's segmented design from Android 4.4 (KitKat)

Photo Credit: Android Authority

After a decade of Android updates with nearly unchanged status bar icons, the next major update will reportedly bring back the segmented design. The publication states that the new interface had to be manually enabled, and are not visible by default on Android 15 DP 2, and it is currently unclear whether Google will enable it by default in the future or provide a toggle to allow users to access the new icons.

A screenshot of the Android 15 status bar shared by the publication reveals a redesigned status bar that closely resembles the mobile network and Wi-Fi icons on Samsung's One UI 6 skin for Android 14. Each "bar" on both icons is clearly denoted — the last time Google's own interface included these icons was on Android 4.4 (KitKat), released in 2014.

The battery icon in the status bar has also been updated on Android 15 DP 2 — the vertical icon has been replaced with a horizontal design with support for displaying the battery percentage inside the icon. A charging indicator is also displayed inside the icon, alongside the battery percentage, when the handset is being charged. We will have to wait until Q3 2024 to know whether Google plans on rolling out these UI changes with the stable release.

