Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC were launched in select global markets in March. Now, Infinix India has confirmed the mid-range models will be introduced in India next week. The new lineup comes with the company's in-house Cheetah X1 power management chip and has a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor. The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series will go on sale via Flipkart in the country.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G will launch in India on April 12, the company confirmed via a media invite on Thursday (April 4). Both phones will be offered via Flipkart and leading partnering retailers. Flipkart has set up a dedicated microsite on its website to tease the arrival of the new handsets. There is no word if the vanilla Infinix Note 40 will join the other two models in India.

Batteries and fast charging speeds are the major highlights of the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series. They are equipped with an X1 Cheetah for improved battery life and power management. The lineup offers different charging modes as well. The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging capabilities, whereas the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G is fueled by a 4,600mAh battery with 100W charging. The series offers 20W wireless MagCharge support as well.

As mentioned, the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G were unveiled in select global markets last month with an initial price tag of $309 (roughly Rs. 25,000) and $289 (roughly Rs. 24,000), respectively.

Both Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G run on Android 14-based XOS 14 and feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) curved AMOLED display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. They are powered by 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC and have a triple rear camera unit led by a 108-megapixel main sensor. They have a 32-megapixel shooter on the front.

