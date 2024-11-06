Technology News
Android 16 Release Date Leak Hints at a Much Sooner Rollout Than Previous Updates: Report

Google Pixel devices are reported to receive Android 16 on the same day as its arrival on the AOSP stage.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 November 2024 10:41 IST
Android 16 Release Date Leak Hints at a Much Sooner Rollout Than Previous Updates: Report

Photo Credit: Android

Android 16 is said to arrive in the form of a major SDK release

Highlights
  • Android 16 is reported to be rolled out to AOSP on June 3, 2025
  • It will also be made available as an OTA update for Pixel devices
  • The update is said to bring a new “bubble anything” feature
Android 16 is the next operating system (OS) from Google expected to arrive as a successor to Android 15, which debuted in September. While Google has confirmed a timeline of the update's release, an exact date is yet to be revealed. However, a recent report suggests that Android 16 could be released for devices much sooner than previous updates, with the summer of next year being tipped as the most likely period for its launch.

Android 16 Release Date

According to an Android Headlines report, Android 16 will be moved to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) on June 3. It will also reportedly be made available as an over-the-air (OTA) update for Google Pixel devices, which are usually the first in the market to get the latest Android updates, on the same day.

Notably, AOSP is a source code repository which contains the core of the Android OS. When Android 16's source code is made available on this platform, developers will be able to create custom variants of the OS catering to their respective devices and port it for the release.

Google has already confirmed that it will have a major Android release in Q2 2025, followed by a minor release in the fourth quarter. This is in contrast to the typical Q3 launch window where the latest Android OS is usually rolled out. The company says it wants the software to be released for eligible devices at a faster rate and its decision was made to “better align with the schedule of device launches”.

Android 16 Features

Previous reports suggest that Android 16 could let third-party developers access Rich Ongoing Notifications, which is the OS' own version of Dynamic Island. It enables them to add custom text, background colours, and icons to the status bar chips. However, its capability must first be integrated within the apps before end users can see it on their devices.

The update is also reported to have a new “bubble anything” feature that might allow users to use any app in a floating window on smartphones and tablets for an improved multitasking experience.

Further reading: Android 16, Android 16 Release Date, Android 15, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

