Android 16 is said to arrive in the form of a major SDK release
Android 16 is reported to be rolled out to AOSP on June 3, 2025
It will also be made available as an OTA update for Pixel devices
The update is said to bring a new “bubble anything” feature
Android 16 is the next operating system (OS) from Google expected to arrive as a successor to Android 15, which debuted in September. While Google has confirmed a timeline of the update's release, an exact date is yet to be revealed. However, a recent report suggests that Android 16 could be released for devices much sooner than previous updates, with the summer of next year being tipped as the most likely period for its launch.
Android 16 Release Date
According to an Android Headlines report, Android 16 will be moved to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) on June 3. It will also reportedly be made available as an over-the-air (OTA) update for Google Pixel devices, which are usually the first in the market to get the latest Android updates, on the same day.
Notably, AOSP is a source code repository which contains the core of the Android OS. When Android 16's source code is made available on this platform, developers will be able to create custom variants of the OS catering to their respective devices and port it for the release.
Google has already confirmed that it will have a major Android release in Q2 2025, followed by a minor release in the fourth quarter. This is in contrast to the typical Q3 launch window where the latest Android OS is usually rolled out. The company says it wants the software to be released for eligible devices at a faster rate and its decision was made to “better align with the schedule of device launches”.
Android 16 Features
Previous reports suggest that Android 16 could let third-party developers access Rich Ongoing Notifications, which is the OS' own version of Dynamic Island. It enables them to add custom text, background colours, and icons to the status bar chips. However, its capability must first be integrated within the apps before end users can see it on their devices.
